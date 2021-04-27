Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. B&G Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGS

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/27 04:00:02 pm
28.99 USD   -1.76%
04:09pB&G FOODS  : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/01B&G FOODS  : 2009 Proxy Statement
PU
03/30B&G FOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&G Foods : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

04/27/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it intends to issue a press release with first quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. B&G Foods has scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be David L. Wenner, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Bruce C. Wacha, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings press release and live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same link.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 059 M - -
Net income 2021 147 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 6,47%
Capitalization 1 910 M 1 910 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 207
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart B&G FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
B&G Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&G FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 29,51 $
Spread / Highest target 5,05%
Spread / Average Target -5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Wenner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Scott E. Lerner Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Alfred Poe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.6.42%1 910
NESTLÉ S.A.4.11%334 224
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.51%82 577
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-30.48%63 121
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY15.78%49 084
DANONE8.18%45 643
