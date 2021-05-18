Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. B&G Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGS   US05508R1068

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&G Foods : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

05/18/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

At the closing market price of the common stock on May 18, 2021, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 6.5%. This is the 67th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods’ initial public offering in October 2004.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about B&G FOODS, INC.
05:52pB&G FOODS  : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/14B&G FOODS  : Selects Kenneth C. “Casey” Keller as its Next President..
PU
05/12B&G FOODS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/12B&G FOODS  : Appoints Kenneth Keller as Chief Executive
MT
05/11B&G FOODS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11B&G FOODS  : Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings Increase, Sales Decline
MT
05/11B&G FOODS  : Earnings Flash (BGS) B&G FOODS Reports Q1 EPS $0.52, vs. Street Est..
MT
05/11B&G FOODS  : Earnings Flash (BGS) B&G FOODS Posts Q1 Revenue $505.1M, vs. Street..
MT
05/11B&G FOODS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
05/11B&G FOODS  : Selects Kenneth C. “Casey” Keller as its Next President..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 045 M - -
Net income 2021 140 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 6,48%
Capitalization 1 906 M 1 906 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 312
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart B&G FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
B&G Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&G FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,29 $
Last Close Price 29,44 $
Spread / Highest target 1,90%
Spread / Average Target -3,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Wenner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce C. Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Stephen C. Sherrill Chairman
Scott E. Lerner Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Alfred Poe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B&G FOODS, INC.4.76%1 881
NESTLÉ S.A.5.14%342 637
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.84%87 752
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-23.26%68 497
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY26.37%53 574
DANONE8.43%46 023