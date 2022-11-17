Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. B&G Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGS   US05508R1068

B&G FOODS, INC.

(BGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-11-17 pm EST
13.12 USD   -2.74%
B&G Foods to Partner with America's Grow-a-Row to Provide Over 1 Million Servings of Fresh Produce to Those in Need
BU
11/11RBC Cuts Price Target on B&G Foods to $16 From $24 After 'Soft' Quarter, Dividend Cut; Sector Perform Rating Kept
MT
11/10BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on B&G Foods to $14 From $21, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

B&G Foods to Partner with America's Grow-a-Row to Provide Over 1 Million Servings of Fresh Produce to Those in Need

11/17/2022 | 04:07pm EST
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today a philanthropic partnership with America’s Grow-a-Row (AGAR), a not-for-profit organization that grows and gleans fresh, healthy fruits and vegetables that are donated to those suffering from hunger or living in areas that lack reliable access to fresh, affordable produce. In 2023, B&G Foods will donate $250,000 to AGAR, which will result in the planting, growing, harvesting and distribution of 1.25 million servings of fresh produce to communities in need across the United States.

B&G Foods is guided by philanthropic principles adopted earlier this year that include promoting food security, supporting local communities where B&G Foods employees live and work, and accelerating diversity in the culinary arts. Its partnership with AGAR, an organization based in B&G Foods’ home state of New Jersey, provides a new opportunity for its NJ-based employees to volunteer locally. Employees will be given the opportunity to help harvest produce that will go on to be donated to other areas of the country where B&G Foods has manufacturing or distribution facilities, creating an opportunity for a full circle donation experience and providing an opportunity for B&G Foods employees throughout the country to get involved.

“Partnering with AGAR is an opportunity to use our passion for food to make a real impact in communities, especially food deserts,” said Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer of B&G Foods. “By providing 1.25 million servings of produce to those who are in need, we are making it easier for families to eat healthy, nourishing foods.”

Through the partnership B&G Foods will also help fund educational programs for adults and children. These programs range from ‘day on the farm’ experiences for kids in underserved communities to healthy cooking demonstrations, and more.

“We are very grateful to B&G Foods for the generous donation that will do so much to further our mission,” said Chip Paillex, President & Founder, America’s Grow-a-Row. “Each year, we donate 2.5 million pounds of produce and corporate donors like B&G Foods help us give even more to those in need.”

For more information about B&G Foods’ philanthropic and other corporate social responsibility efforts, including the company’s environmental, sustainability and DEI efforts, please visit www.bgfoods.com/about/responsibility/.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About America’s Grow-a-Row

America’s Grow-a-Row’s mission is to positively impact as many lives as possible through a volunteer effort of planting, picking, rescuing, and delivering free fresh produce. As part of its mission, AGAR educates people of all ages about the hunger crisis, nutrition and healthy eating, and agriculture. AGAR impacts more than 100,000 people each year through its hunger relief and education programs. AGAR is celebrating 20 years of service to those in need in 2022 and has donated more than 17 million pounds, or 68 million servings, of fresh produce since its beginning. AGAR’s nourishing produce is distributed to food banks, soup kitchens, and food pantries in New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia and eastern Pennsylvania. In addition, produce reaches food banks from Maine to Virginia through a Feeding America mixing center in Philadelphia. Expansion plans in 2022/2023 include distributing fresh, healthy fruits and vegetables to southeastern and mid-western states.


© Business Wire 2022
