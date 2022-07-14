Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    BGRIM   TH7545010004

B.GRIMM POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BGRIM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
37.50 THB   -0.66%
07:24aB GRIMM POWER PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/11B GRIMM POWER PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
07/08B GRIMM POWER PUBLIC : Investment in Sekong Investment Advisory Company Limited
PU
B Grimm Power Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

BGrimm Power pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 58 628 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
Net income 2022 1 696 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net Debt 2022 83 022 M 2 297 M 2 297 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,9x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 97 759 M 2 704 M 2 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 962
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart B.GRIMM POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B.GRIMM POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 37,50 THB
Average target price 40,16 THB
Spread / Average Target 7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harald Link Chairman & President
Siriwong Borvornboonrutai Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Nopadej Karnasuta Senior EVP-Investment, Innovation & Sustainability
Anusorn Sangnimnuan Independent Director
Sunee Sornchaitanasuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B.GRIMM POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.41%2 704
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.03%157 671
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.23%82 564
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.96%75 652
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.13%63 885
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.00%63 411