B&M European Value Retail S.A. is specialized in the discount retail distribution of grocery products and general goods. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution in the United Kingdom (91.4%): at the end of March 2023, owns a network of 1,026 discount stores under the brands B&M (707) and Heron Foods (319); - retail distribution in France (8.6%): owns 114 discount stores (under the Babou brand).

Sector Discount Stores