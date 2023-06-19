B&M European Value Retail S A : 2023 ESG Report

At B&M, our purpose is to deliver great value to our customers so that they keep returning to our stores time and time again. We aim to achieve this purpose whilst positively impacting the communities we operate in and the suppliers we work with, reducing our impact on the environment and providing a rewarding place to work.
In particular, we concentrate on the positive impact we can have in areas of our business that reflect the size and breadth of our operations, and the core principles of our value retail operating model.
Our annual ESG reporting reflects and communicates our commitment to ESG as we establish processes to measure our year-on-year performance. It takes a holistic approach to demonstrate the workstreams currently underway at B&M and our efforts to become a more sustainable business.
This ESG Report is broken down into four main sections: Governance, Economic and
Innovation, Environment and Social.
We regard each area as critical to ensuring our business remains sustainable over the longer term and acts in the best interests of all stakeholders. The report highlights our ESG strategy and the progress made during the financial year ("FY23"), including key achievements and performance data, whilst discussing how we plan to grow sustainably in the years ahead.
Our approach to ESG:
deliver our growth strategy for the benefit of all our stakeholders;
build our business in a sustainable way; and
apply our values of simplicity, trust, fairness and being proud, in how we operate.
ESG Report 2023 | B&M European Value Retail S.A. | 2
Overview
Governance & Strategy
Economic & Innovation
Environment
Social
Our ESG strategy
Environment
Reduce Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 25% by 2030
Engage with 67% of our suppliers (based on spend) to set science-based targets by FY27
Reduce use of plastic packaging in the supply chain
Maintain a high level of packaging recycling
See page 31 for more information
Communities
Delivering value to customers
Colleagues
→ Provide colleague development opportunities
through role-specific training programmes
→ Maintain high levels of colleague engagement
across the Group
→ Develop a diverse and inclusive workforce
→ Reward strong performance through payment
of discretionary bonuses to store, distribution and support centre managers
See page 52 for more information
Supply chain
Committed to a store rollout target of at least 950 B&M stores across the UK
Contribute to the regeneration of local communities through the creation of new jobs
Support local and national charitable initiatives
See page 70 for more information
Committed to ensuring ethical business practices and the fair treatment of workers in our supply chain
Utilise sustainable or recycled materials when designing own-brand products wherever possible
Pay all suppliers fairly and treat them with respect
See page 74 for more information
ESG Report 2023 | B&M European Value Retail S.A. | 3
Overview
Governance & Strategy
Economic & Innovation
Environment
Social
Our ESG strategy continued
We are conscious of the increasing importance of ESG actions and reporting. We have continued to make significant progress in developing and beginning to deliver against our clear ESG strategy. We have established relevant metrics and targets that align with our purpose of delivering great value to customers and will underpin our continued success.
The Group strives to be a good corporate citizen, delivering its strategy as a value retailer whilst acting in the interests of all stakeholders. How we do that is important from an ESG perspective to ensure that we continue to build our business sustainably over the long term.
For B&M, we consider ESG from the perspective of our colleagues, the communities we serve, our supply chain and the environment. We recognise that we have a part to play as a responsible business in each of these areas.
In developing our ESG strategy, we evaluated peer and competitor strategies, views expressed by equity and debt market participants, ESG rating agencies, and what is generally considered best practice.
We have sought to strike a balance between being sufficiently ambitious, reflecting the step change in performance of the Group over the past three years, but also ensuring these ambitions are in keeping with the B&M business model.
We have partnered with an independent, specialist ESG company to support us in developing and delivering against our ESG strategy. We have worked hard to improve our reporting and disclosure by enhancing our data collection processes and embedding sustainability into existing ways of working wherever possible.
Over the coming years, we intend to continue improving our performance and disclosure relating to those parts of the business which are material from an ESG perspective.
We invested resources this year in strengthening our Sustainability team, recruiting a Sustainability Coordinator to support the ongoing work of the Sustainability Manager.
The Sustainability Manager - appointed in FY22 - works together with the executive management team and is responsible for overseeing progress against several initiatives over the coming years.
This appointment was made internally, representing a career development opportunity for an existing colleague within the business, aligning perfectly with one of our stated ESG objectives.
ESG Report 2023 | B&M European Value Retail S.A. | 4
Overview
Governance & Strategy
Economic & Innovation
Environment
Social
Statement from the CEO
"B&M's purpose of delivering great value to our customers so that they keep returning to our stores time and time again has never been more important than over the past three years.
During times of uncertainty over the past few years, our relentless focus on value for money has allowed us to effectively serve our most important stakeholder - our customers - whilst at the same time emerge from macro issues as an even better retailer.
We are proud to continue to support the communities we operate in and serve the needs of our customers. The dedication and commitment of all our colleagues allow us to adapt to a rapidly changing environment. We have seen much of the momentum from FY22 sustained into FY23.
The revenue and profit performance of the business compared to pre-pandemic levels reflects the resilience of our business model, the success of actions we have taken, and how attractive both existing and new customers have found the B&M proposition.
Making everyday items that little bit more affordable remains at the very heart of B&M and plays a crucial role in our sustainability objectives. This year, alongside the successful financial and operational performance, we have made good progress in developing and delivering against a clear approach to ESG.
We have, amongst many other achievements, made long-termscience-based commitments to reduce our carbon footprint, developed our ESG team internally, created over 1,250 new retail jobs in the UK and France, and extended the reach of our value-for-money offer by growing our store estate.
Whether it be through job creation, talent development, sustainable business practices, value creation for our shareholders, or simply providing great products at great prices to families on limited incomes, I am proud of the impact we continue to have in the communities we serve, and the commitments we have made to ensure that our long-term growth benefits all stakeholders.
This second annual ESG Report represents important progress in the evolution of the business and complements the progress we have made over the past year.
As my first year as CEO, I am pleased that our business has a strong foundation from which we will continue to grow sustainably over the long term.
In the following pages, we share a glimpse of our journey thus far, highlighting some of our efforts to create a more sustainable future.
We look forward to sharing further details of our progress in the years ahead, which we feel well- positioned to approach with a sense of cautious optimism".
Alex Russo
Chief Executive Officer
ESG Report 2023 | B&M European Value Retail S.A. | 5
B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 08:15:05 UTC.