B&M European Value Retail S A : 2023 ESG Report

Overview

At B&M, our purpose is to deliver great value to our customers so that they keep returning to our stores time and time again. We aim to achieve this purpose whilst positively impacting the communities we operate in and the suppliers we work with, reducing our impact on the environment and providing a rewarding place to work.

In particular, we concentrate on the positive impact we can have in areas of our business that reflect the size and breadth of our operations, and the core principles of our value retail operating model.

Our annual ESG reporting reflects and communicates our commitment to ESG as we establish processes to measure our year-on-year performance. It takes a holistic approach to demonstrate the workstreams currently underway at B&M and our efforts to become a more sustainable business.