Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:44:55 2023-06-19 am EDT
551.40 GBX   -0.36%
04:16aB&m European Value Retail S A : Annual Report & Accounts 2023 pdf version
PU
04:16aB&m European Value Retail S A : 2023 ESG Report
PU
04:16aB&m European Value Retail S A : 2023 TCFD Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&M European Value Retail S A : 2023 TCFD Report

06/19/2023 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 Task Force on

Climate-related Financial

Disclosures

Report

1

Overview

Governance

Strategy

Risk Management

Metrics & Targets

Overview

2

Introduction

2

Executive statement

3

About the TCFD

4

About us

6

Governance

7

How we govern

8

Board oversight

8

Executive responsibility

9

The Board of Directors

10

Management

13

Monitoring risk

13

Transition plan - our roadmap to Net Zero

14

Strategy

15

Our approach

16

Climate scenarios

17

Climate scenario analysis

18

Our findings

20

Risk Management

28

Step 1 - Identifying the risks

29

Step 2 - Assessing the business impact

29

Step 3 - Classifying risks

30

Step 4 - Addressing the risk

30

Step 5 - Monitor risk

30

Metrics & Targets

31

Metrics

32

Targets

37

Next steps

39

Introduction

The UK retail market in which the B&M and Heron Foods businesses operate is very large, and with the size of the sector comes a level of responsibility to act on climate change.

Our total carbon emissions in FY23 were 1,477,678 tCO2e and we acknowledge that these emissions contribute to the negative impacts of climate change. We prioritise acting responsibility and are firmly committed to ensuring that B&M continues to improve our sustainability efforts and reduce our impact on the climate, while remaining consistent to our Group's purpose and value-retail model.

As a premium-listed company on the London Stock Exchange, we welcome the opportunity to report under the requirements of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We are pleased to publish our disclosure consistent with the TCFD recommendations for the second year in a row, outlining our progress in responding to the challenges of climate change and embedding TCFD guidance into our business operations. This report builds upon our existing business processes and environmental policy by incorporating the risks and opportunities of climate change.

To represent our commitment to addressing climate change, we have continued to calculate our full carbon inventory including Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions, had our Scopes 1 and 2 near-term targets validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and continued to work towards our 2040 Net Zero ambition. This FY23 TCFD Report complements the progress we have made over the past year. We believe that comprehensive, robust, and comparable disclosures such as the TCFD are essential to communicate our ambitions and progress in managing our interactions with climate change and its inherent risks and opportunities to our stakeholders.

To focus our efforts and monitor our progress, we have prioritised the following key areas:

  • How best to grow our business while reducing our climate impact.
  • Understanding the impact we have across our operations - continuing to monitor scope 1,2, and 3 emissions year on year and developing our strategy to reduce them.
  • Improving our climate scenario analysis and climate risk management framework by expanding the scope to our key suppliers and critical supply chain routes.

TCFD Report 2023 | B&M European Value Retail S.A. | 2

Overview

Governance

Strategy

Risk Management

Metrics & Targets

Statement from Alex Russo, Chief Executive Officer

"This second standalone TCFD Report, representing the continued commitment of the Group in delivering our growth strategy in a sustainable way.

Alongside our second annual ESG Report, it reflects the considerable work undertaken over the past twelve months to position the business for the longer term, and to critique our existing operations and future plans through a climate lens.

We have continued to calculate our carbon footprint across our entire value chain, providing an understanding of our impact in FY21, FY22 and now FY23. This analysis has supported us in the development of a Net Zero roadmap, identifying actionable steps to reduce our carbon emissions.

Together with the long-termscience-based commitments we have made with regards to the Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions we are directly responsible for, this represents important progress.

The Group takes its responsibilities with regards to climate change seriously. We will continue to evolve our approach over time and aim to respond quickly to changes in technology, regulation and stakeholder expectations as we continue to grow.

In the meantime, existing plans already in place to reduce our environmental impact will continue to be treated as a priority to ensure the business remains resilient to climate-related factors".

Alex Russo

Chief Executive Officer

TCFD Report 2023 | B&M European Value Retail S.A. | 3

Overview

Governance

Strategy

Risk Management

Metrics & Targets

About the TCFD

The impacts of climate change are complex, intertwined and often unpredictable. For us to best understand these complexities and our business's strategic resilience to them, we adopted the TCFD reporting framework and, most importantly, the use of climate scenario analysis.

We engaged a third-party specialist to help us view possible future warming pathways and make assumptions about the associated risks and opportunities we may face.

The core themes and recommendations inform the classification of climate-related risks and opportunities into two major categories, transition and physical.

The transition risks are associated with the decarbonisation of the global economy. The physical risks are associated with acute and chronic impacts of the changing climate.

There are four key areas within transition risks and two for physical. Climate-related opportunities also exist for our business.

TCFD groups these under the following categories: resource efficiency, energy source, products and services, markets and resilience.

B&M has complied with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.8.6R by disclosing our progress against all 11 TCFD recommendations.

Using climate scenarios is essential for improving the disclosure of decision-useful,climate-related financial information.

TCFD is a framework for assessing and managing the climate-related risks and opportunities to an organisation's operations, strategy and financial planning. The framework is structured in four themes (Governance, Strategy, Risk Management and Metrics & Targets), and 11 supporting disclosure recommendations.

Table 1: Examples of climate-related risks as stated by the TCFD.

TCFD Category

TCFD Area

TCFD Example Risks

Transition

Policy and

Increased operating costs (e.g., higher compliance costs, increased insurance

Risks

Legal

premiums)

Mandates on and regulation of existing products and services

Technology

Costs to transition to lower emissions technology

Market

Changing customer behaviour

• Abrupt and unexpected shifts in energy costs

Reputation

Reduced revenue from decreased demand for goods/services

Stakeholder concern

Physical Risks

Acute

Flooding

Wildfires

Chronic

Water stress

Rising mean temperatures

TCFD Report 2023 | B&M European Value Retail S.A. | 4

Overview

Governance

Strategy

Risk Management

Metrics & Targets

About the TCFD continued

Overall, from our analysis consistent with the TCFD framework, we have determined that the risk posed by climate change to the Group is low.

Despite this, we strive to continue reducing our impact on the climate, and we will re-evaluate all our climate-related risks and opportunities on an annual basis.

We take our responsibility seriously and will continue to commit resources to develop our reporting approach and monitor TCFD as best guidance advances.

The TCFD provides a framework for reporting on climate-related issues to guide stakeholders, and by following the TCFD structure, we aim to share our progress transparently and monitor year-on- year comparison.

In the Governance section below, we explain the roles and responsibilities of the Board, committees and executives in overseeing climate- related issues and management's role in assessing and managing those issues.

Our Strategy section outlines the climate-related risks and opportunities identified and how they may affect our financial planning over the short, medium and long term.

The processes used to identify, assess, manage and integrate each climate-related issue into our risk management process is covered in the Risk Management section.

In the Metrics & Targets section, we have then set targets to monitor and track progress toward our overarching goal of becoming a more sustainable business.

Figure 1: The four core elements of the TCFD reporting framework.

TCFD Report 2023 | B&M European Value Retail S.A. | 5

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 08:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
04:16aB&m European Value Retail S A : Annual Report & Accounts 2023 pdf version
PU
04:16aB&m European Value Retail S A : 2023 ESG Report
PU
04:16aB&m European Value Retail S A : 2023 TCFD Report
PU
02:07aB&m European Value Retail S A : Notice of AGM
PU
02:07aB&m European Value Retail S A : Annual Report and Accounts 2023
PU
02:07aB&m European Value Retail S A : Form of declaration of participation
PU
02:07aB&m European Value Retail S A : Form of proxy
PU
06/17B&m European Value Retail S A : Barrhead Welcomes B&M's New Store & Garden Centre
PU
06/16UBS Boosts B&M European Value Retail PT, Affirms Neutral Rating
MT
06/16UBS lifts B&M price target to 550p from 385p
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 982 M 6 387 M 6 387 M
Net income 2023 381 M 488 M 488 M
Net Debt 2023 2 028 M 2 600 M 2 600 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 2,67%
Capitalization 5 544 M 7 108 M 7 108 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 43 505
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 553,40 GBX
Average target price 556,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Russo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.34.55%7 108
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION14.71%232 055
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.69%69 537
TARGET CORPORATION-10.22%61 761
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-33.27%36 042
DOLLARAMA INC.10.05%18 843
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer