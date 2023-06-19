B&M European Value Retail S A : 2023 TCFD Report

Introduction

The UK retail market in which the B&M and Heron Foods businesses operate is very large, and with the size of the sector comes a level of responsibility to act on climate change.

Our total carbon emissions in FY23 were 1,477,678 tCO2e and we acknowledge that these emissions contribute to the negative impacts of climate change. We prioritise acting responsibility and are firmly committed to ensuring that B&M continues to improve our sustainability efforts and reduce our impact on the climate, while remaining consistent to our Group's purpose and value-retail model.

As a premium-listed company on the London Stock Exchange, we welcome the opportunity to report under the requirements of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We are pleased to publish our disclosure consistent with the TCFD recommendations for the second year in a row, outlining our progress in responding to the challenges of climate change and embedding TCFD guidance into our business operations. This report builds upon our existing business processes and environmental policy by incorporating the risks and opportunities of climate change.