B&M European Value Retail S A : 2023 TCFD Report

The UK retail market in which the B&M and Heron Foods businesses operate is very large, and with the size of the sector comes a level of responsibility to act on climate change.
Our total carbon emissions in FY23 were 1,477,678 tCO2e and we acknowledge that these emissions contribute to the negative impacts of climate change. We prioritise acting responsibility and are firmly committed to ensuring that B&M continues to improve our sustainability efforts and reduce our impact on the climate, while remaining consistent to our Group's purpose and value-retail model.
As a premium-listed company on the London Stock Exchange, we welcome the opportunity to report under the requirements of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We are pleased to publish our disclosure consistent with the TCFD recommendations for the second year in a row, outlining our progress in responding to the challenges of climate change and embedding TCFD guidance into our business operations. This report builds upon our existing business processes and environmental policy by incorporating the risks and opportunities of climate change.
To represent our commitment to addressing climate change, we have continued to calculate our full carbon inventory including Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions, had our Scopes 1 and 2 near-term targets validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and continued to work towards our 2040 Net Zero ambition. This FY23 TCFD Report complements the progress we have made over the past year. We believe that comprehensive, robust, and comparable disclosures such as the TCFD are essential to communicate our ambitions and progress in managing our interactions with climate change and its inherent risks and opportunities to our stakeholders.
To focus our efforts and monitor our progress, we have prioritised the following key areas:
How best to grow our business while reducing our climate impact.
Understanding the impact we have across our operations - continuing to monitor scope 1,2, and 3 emissions year on year and developing our strategy to reduce them.
Improving our climate scenario analysis and climate risk management framework by expanding the scope to our key suppliers and critical supply chain routes.
Statement from Alex Russo, Chief Executive Officer
"This second standalone TCFD Report, representing the continued commitment of the Group in delivering our growth strategy in a sustainable way.
Alongside our second annual ESG Report, it reflects the considerable work undertaken over the past twelve months to position the business for the longer term, and to critique our existing operations and future plans through a climate lens.
We have continued to calculate our carbon footprint across our entire value chain, providing an understanding of our impact in FY21, FY22 and now FY23. This analysis has supported us in the development of a Net Zero roadmap, identifying actionable steps to reduce our carbon emissions.
Together with the long-termscience-based commitments we have made with regards to the Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions we are directly responsible for, this represents important progress.
The Group takes its responsibilities with regards to climate change seriously. We will continue to evolve our approach over time and aim to respond quickly to changes in technology, regulation and stakeholder expectations as we continue to grow.
In the meantime, existing plans already in place to reduce our environmental impact will continue to be treated as a priority to ensure the business remains resilient to climate-related factors".
Alex Russo
Chief Executive Officer
About the TCFD
The impacts of climate change are complex, intertwined and often unpredictable. For us to best understand these complexities and our business's strategic resilience to them, we adopted the TCFD reporting framework and, most importantly, the use of climate scenario analysis.
We engaged a third-party specialist to help us view possible future warming pathways and make assumptions about the associated risks and opportunities we may face.
The core themes and recommendations inform the classification of climate-related risks and opportunities into two major categories, transition and physical.
The transition risks are associated with the decarbonisation of the global economy. The physical risks are associated with acute and chronic impacts of the changing climate.
There are four key areas within transition risks and two for physical. Climate-related opportunities also exist for our business.
TCFD groups these under the following categories: resource efficiency, energy source, products and services, markets and resilience.
B&M has complied with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.8.6R by disclosing our progress against all 11 TCFD recommendations.
Using climate scenarios is essential for improving the disclosure of decision-useful,climate-related financial information.
TCFD is a framework for assessing and managing the climate-related risks and opportunities to an organisation's operations, strategy and financial planning. The framework is structured in four themes (Governance, Strategy, Risk Management and Metrics & Targets), and 11 supporting disclosure recommendations.
Table 1: Examples of climate-related risks as stated by the TCFD.
Mandates on and regulation of existing products and services
Technology
•
Costs to transition to lower emissions technology
Market
•
Changing customer behaviour
• Abrupt and unexpected shifts in energy costs
Reputation
•
Reduced revenue from decreased demand for goods/services
•
Stakeholder concern
Physical Risks
Acute
•
Flooding
•
Wildfires
Chronic
•
Water stress
•
Rising mean temperatures
About the TCFD continued
Overall, from our analysis consistent with the TCFD framework, we have determined that the risk posed by climate change to the Group is low.
Despite this, we strive to continue reducing our impact on the climate, and we will re-evaluate all our climate-related risks and opportunities on an annual basis.
We take our responsibility seriously and will continue to commit resources to develop our reporting approach and monitor TCFD as best guidance advances.
The TCFD provides a framework for reporting on climate-related issues to guide stakeholders, and by following the TCFD structure, we aim to share our progress transparently and monitor year-on- year comparison.
In the Governance section below, we explain the roles and responsibilities of the Board, committees and executives in overseeing climate- related issues and management's role in assessing and managing those issues.
Our Strategy section outlines the climate-related risks and opportunities identified and how they may affect our financial planning over the short, medium and long term.
The processes used to identify, assess, manage and integrate each climate-related issue into our risk management process is covered in the Risk Management section.
In the Metrics & Targets section, we have then set targets to monitor and track progress toward our overarching goal of becoming a more sustainable business.
Figure 1: The four core elements of the TCFD reporting framework.
