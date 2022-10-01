B&M European Value Retail S A : Announces Expansion of its Uddingston Discount Store & Garden Centre!

B&M was proud to officially re-launch its Uddingston store in South Lanarkshire following a major refurbishment.

Located at Birkenshaw Trading Estate, the store has undergone extensive refurbishment works and has now reopened to the public (as of Saturday 1st of October). Our loyal customers requested a bigger and better B&M store, and we delivered.

The new store now boasts more than 21,191.sq ft of big branded bargains and high quality products.

The new and improved store offers customers a bigger range of products across all departments. They can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, pet products, health & beauty, electricals and DIY.

The store also expanded its garden centre to 13,371. ft. selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some special treatment for the hard work they do in the local community. The B&M colleagues chose the Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland are Scotland's largest health charity working to help people with chest, heart and stroke conditions live life to the full. Through their hospital-to-home services, the charity provides one-to-one support tailored to the needs of each person. From confidential advice lines and community support services to health information and hospital to home services Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland ensure that nobody recovers alone.

The store manager at B&M Uddingston said: "Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store looking fantastic for opening day, we are so excited to show customers the new & improved B&M store."

He also commented: "Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done, especially during the pandemic. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work."