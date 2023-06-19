B&M European Value Retail S A : Annual Report & Accounts 2023 pdf version

UK rollout story

There are two elements to our store opening programme. Firstly, opening new stores remains be a focus - our target of 950store numbers would represent c.35% more stores than today.

Secondly, our average net sales area increased

greater than the increase in net new stores in the year.

Larger format stores enable us to increase our

sales growth even further.

SeeChief Executive Officer's review

on page 16for more information