    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:44:55 2023-06-19 am EDT
551.40 GBX   -0.36%
B&m European Value Retail S A : Annual Report & Accounts 2023 pdf version
B&m European Value Retail S A : 2023 ESG Report
B&m European Value Retail S A : 2023 TCFD Report
B&M European Value Retail S A : Annual Report & Accounts 2023 pdf version

06/19/2023
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Annual Report and Accounts 2023

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Our purpose

Delivering great value to our customers so that they return to our stores time and time again

Our values

Simplicity

Trust

Fairness

Proud

Proud to keep our

Proud to trust

Proud to act fairly

Proud to treat every £1

business simple and

honesty, loyalty

and responsibly with

as our own and provide

fun, and work at

and hard work

customers, colleagues

customers with great

B&M speed

and suppliers

value for money

Contents

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

Financial highlights

1

Chairman's introduction

58

Independent Auditor's Report

98

Company overview

2

The Board of Directors of

Consolidated Statement of

Long-term strategy

3

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

59

Comprehensive Income

101

Corporate Governance report

62

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

102

Investment case

4

Audit & Risk Committee report

69

Consolidated Statement of Changes

Business model

6

Nomination Committee report

74

in Shareholders' Equity

103

Chairman's statement

8

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

104

Directors' remuneration report

76

Market overview

10

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

105

Directors' report and business review FY23

92

Feature - B&M France

12

Independent Auditor's Report

144

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

97

Feature - Heron Foods

14

Company profit and loss account

146

Chief Executive's review

16

Company balance sheet

147

Financial review

20

Notes to the annual accounts

148

Key performance indicators

24

Corporate Directory

158

Principal risks and uncertainties

26

Corporate social responsibility

34

TCFD

46

Stakeholders and Section 172 Statement

54

Strategic Report

Financial highlights

Resilient and disciplined performance

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

Group revenues

£4,983m

6.6%

2023

4,983

2022

598

4,673

2020

540

3,813

Profit before tax

£436m

(17.0)%

2023

436

2022

525

2020

252

Cash generated from operations

£866m

44.8%

2023

866

2022598

2020533

Adjusted EBITDA1

£573m

(7.4)%

2023

573

2022

619

2020

342

Operational highlights

Diluted earnings per share

34.7p

(17.6)%

2023

34.7

2022

42.1

2020

19.5

Ordinary dividend per share

14.6p

(11.5)%

2023

14.6

2022

16.5

2020

8.1

UK LFL growth

In FY23, a relentless focus has been placed on

delivering growth through our existing store network.

Huge improvements have been seen in

store standards and increased availability

which has led to an improvement in like for like2sales

in theB&M UK business.

SeeChief Executive Officer's review

on page 16for more information

Clear pathway

for long term

growth in France

The B&M brandhas resonated well with the French consumer. Total sales increased by 22.1% and a 9.6% adjusted EBITDA1margin for the year. Recent results highlights the long term potential.

SeeFeature onpage 12 for more information

UK rollout story

There are two elements to our store opening programme. Firstly, opening new stores remains be a focus - our target of 950store numbers would represent c.35% more stores than today.

Secondly, our average net sales area increased

greater than the increase in net new stores in the year.

Larger format stores enable us to increase our

sales growth even further.

SeeChief Executive Officer's review

on page 16for more information

Heron Foods

continues to deliver

FY23 was another year of growth in both revenue and profit for Heron Foods. The convenience offering selling leading branded grocery products at the lowest possible price is proving an attractive proposition for many new customers. Healthy adjusted EBITDA1margin of 6.1% in the year is market

leading in the grocery sector.

SeeFeature onpage 14

for more information

  1. The Directors believe that our adjusted figures - as described in Note 1 - provide users of the accounts with measures of performance which are appropriate to the retail industry and presented by peers and competitors. Adjusted values are considered to be appropriate to exclude unusual,non-trading and/or non-recurring impacts on performance which therefore provides the user of the accounts with an additional metric to compare periods of account. See Note 3 of the financial statements for further details. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and therefore we provide a reconciliation from the statement of comprehensive income on page 117. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of IFRS 16.
  2. One-yearlike for like revenues relate to the B&M UK estate only (excluding wholesale revenues) and include each store's revenue for that part of the current period that falls at least 14 months after it opened compared with its revenue for the corresponding part of FY22. This 14-month approach has been adopted as it excludes the two-month halo period which new stores experience following opening.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. Annual Report and Accounts 2023

1

Company overview

We are the UK's leading variety goods value retailer, providing customers with a limited assortment of the best-selling items at bargain prices

Our fascias

UK

France

Number of employees1

Number of employees2

33,156

989

Number of stores

Number of stores

707

114

Number of employees

5,339

Number of stores

319

FY23 performance by fascia

9.7%

7.2%

5.2%

7.1%

3.5%

8.6%

81.6%87.6%89.4%

Revenue by fascia

Adjusted EBITDA3by fascia

Operating profit

B&M UK

£4,067m

B&M UK

£502m

B&M UK

£479m

B&M France

£431m

B&M France

£41m

B&M France

£19m

Heron Foods

£485m

Heron Foods

£30m

Heron Foods

£38m

Group

£4,983m

Group

£573m

Group

£536m

  1. Includes the corporate segment.
  2. Includes colleagues at the French support centre, and those working in stores operated directly by the Group. Those colleagues working in stores operated under the Mandated Manager model are employed directly by the Manager of each store, and are therefore not employees of the Group and so excluded from the number above.
  3. The Directors believe that our adjusted figures - as described in Note 1 of the financial statements - provide users of the accounts with measures of performance which are appropriate to the retail industry and presented by peers and competitors. Adjusted values are considered to be appropriate to exclude unusual,non-trading and/or non-recurring impacts on performance which therefore provides the users of the accounts with an additional metric to compare periods of account. The B&M UK adjusted EBITDA shown above includes an adjusted loss of £1m in FY22 (FY22: profit of £1m) relating to the corporate segment as referred to in Note 2 of the financial statements. The corporate segment also has a further £19m (FY22: £(12)m) of adjusting items which are excluded from the definition of adjusted EBITDA. For further detail, see Note 3 of the financial statements and the reconciliation on page 117. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of IFRS 16.

2B&M European Value Retail S.A. Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 08:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer