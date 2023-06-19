B&M European Value Retail S A : Annual Report and Accounts 2023
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Annual Report and Accounts 2023
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
Annual Report and Accounts 2023
Our purpose
Delivering great value to our customers so that they return to our stores time and time again
Our values
Simplicity
Trust
Fairness
Proud
Proud to keep our
Proud to trust
Proud to act fairly
Proud to treat every £1
business simple and
honesty, loyalty
and responsibly with
as our own and provide
fun, and work at
and hard work
customers, colleagues
customers with great
B&M speed
and suppliers
value for money
Contents
Strategic Report
Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
Financial highlights
1
Chairman's introduction
58
Independent Auditor's Report
98
Company overview
2
The Board of Directors of
Consolidated Statement of
Long-term strategy
3
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
59
Comprehensive Income
101
Corporate Governance report
62
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
102
Investment case
4
Audit & Risk Committee report
69
Consolidated Statement of Changes
Business model
6
Nomination Committee report
74
in Shareholders' Equity
103
Chairman's statement
8
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
104
Directors' remuneration report
76
Market overview
10
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
105
Directors' report and business review FY23
92
Feature - B&M France
12
Independent Auditor's Report
144
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
97
Feature - Heron Foods
14
Company profit and loss account
146
Chief Executive's review
16
Company balance sheet
147
Financial review
20
Notes to the annual accounts
148
Key performance indicators
24
Corporate Directory
158
Principal risks and uncertainties
26
Corporate social responsibility
34
TCFD
46
Stakeholders and Section 172 Statement
54
Strategic Report
Financial highlights
Resilient and disciplined performance
Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
Group revenues
£4,983m
6.6%
2023
4,983
2022
598
4,673
2020
540
3,813
Profit before tax
£436m
(17.0)%
2023
436
2022
525
2020
252
Cash generated from operations
£866m
44.8%
2023
866
2022598
2020533
Adjusted EBITDA1
£573m
(7.4)%
2023
573
2022
619
2020
342
Operational highlights
Diluted earnings per share
34.7p
(17.6)%
2023
34.7
2022
42.1
2020
19.5
Ordinary dividend per share
14.6p
(11.5)%
2023
14.6
2022
16.5
2020
8.1
UK LFL growth
In FY23, a relentless focus has been placed on
delivering growth through our existing store network.
Huge improvements have been seen in
store standards and increased availability
which has led to an improvement in like for like2 sales
in the B&M UK business.
See Chief Executive Officer's review
on page 16 for more information
Clear pathway
for long term
growth in France
The B&M brand has resonated well with the French consumer. Total sales increased by 22.1% and a 9.6% adjusted EBITDA1 margin for the year. Recent results highlights the long term potential.
See Feature on page 12 for more information
UK rollout story
There are two elements to our store opening programme. Firstly, opening new stores remains be a focus - our target of 950 store numbers would represent c.35% more stores than today.
Secondly, our average net sales area increased
greater than the increase in net new stores in the year.
Larger format stores enable us to increase our
sales growth even further.
See Chief Executive Officer's review
on page 16 for more information
Heron Foods
continues to deliver
FY23 was another year of growth in both revenue and profit for Heron Foods. The convenience offering selling leading branded grocery products at the lowest possible price is proving an attractive proposition for many new customers. Healthy adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 6.1% in the year is market
leading in the grocery sector.
See Feature on page 14
for more information
The Directors believe that our adjusted figures - as described in Note 1 - provide users of the accounts with measures of performance which are appropriate to the retail industry and presented by peers and competitors. Adjusted values are considered to be appropriate to exclude unusual, non-trading and/or non-recurring impacts on performance which therefore provides the user of the accounts with an additional metric to compare periods of account. See Note 3 of the financial statements for further details. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and therefore we provide a reconciliation from the statement of comprehensive income on page 117. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of IFRS 16.
One-yearlike for like revenues relate to the B&M UK estate only (excluding wholesale revenues) and include each store's revenue for that part of the current period that falls at least 14 months after it opened compared with its revenue for the corresponding part of FY22. This 14-month approach has been adopted as it excludes the two-month halo period which new stores experience following opening.
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Annual Report and Accounts 2023
1
Company overview
We are the UK's leading variety goods value retailer, providing customers with a limited assortment of the best-selling items at bargain prices
Our fascias
UK
France
Number of employees1
Number of employees2
33,156
989
Number of stores
Number of stores
707
114
Number of employees
5,339
Number of stores
319
FY23 performance by fascia
9.7%
7.2%
5.2%
7.1%
3.5%
8.6%
81.6%87.6%89.4%
Revenue by fascia
Adjusted EBITDA3 by fascia
Operating profit
B&M UK
£4,067m
B&M UK
£502m
B&M UK
£479m
B&M France
£431m
B&M France
£41m
B&M France
£19m
Heron Foods
£485m
Heron Foods
£30m
Heron Foods
£38m
Group
£4,983m
Group
£573m
Group
£536m
Includes the corporate segment.
Includes colleagues at the French support centre, and those working in stores operated directly by the Group. Those colleagues working in stores operated under the Mandated Manager model are employed directly by the Manager of each store, and are therefore not employees of the Group and so excluded from the number above.
The Directors believe that our adjusted figures - as described in Note 1 of the financial statements - provide users of the accounts with measures of performance which are appropriate to the retail industry and presented by peers and competitors. Adjusted values are considered to be appropriate to exclude unusual, non-trading and/or non-recurring impacts on performance which therefore provides the users of the accounts with an additional metric to compare periods of account. The B&M UK adjusted EBITDA shown above includes an adjusted loss of £1m in FY22 (FY22: profit of £1m) relating to the corporate segment as referred to in Note 2 of the financial statements. The corporate segment also has a further £19m (FY22: £(12)m) of adjusting items which are excluded from the definition of adjusted EBITDA. For further detail, see Note 3 of the financial statements and the reconciliation on page 117. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of IFRS 16.
2 B&M European Value Retail S.A. Annual Report and Accounts 2023
