B&M European Value Retail S A : Annual financial and audit reports

Our business model of sourcing a limited range of the best-selling products at everyday low prices has continued to prove a compelling proposition for customers. In the core B&M UK business, the two-yearlike-for-like sales performance compared to pre- pandemic levels of FY20 suggests that we have been successful in retaining a large number of the new customers who discovered B&M during FY21. The pandemic has continued to influence consumer spending patterns, with ranges such as Homewares and Furniture remaining strong. Seasonal categories such as Gardening and Christmas were also particularly successful and saw very strong levels of sell-through. See page 15 for more information

The B&M UK business opened 34 gross new stores and ended the financial year with a total of 701 stores. We continue to target larger premises in convenient out of town retail parks, ideally with space for a garden centre, and also take the opportunity to relocate older existing stores to a more attractive location in the same catchment area where possible. In Heron Foods, we opened 16 gross new convenience stores. In France, although the priority has been to re-brand the existing estate from the legacy "Babou" fascia, we also opened 4 gross new stores during the year. See page 18 for more information

FY22 was a year of significant progress in France as we look to create a platform for further growth. Evolution of the product range has seen a further reduction in Clothing and increase in General Merchandise, with a very encouraging response from the French consumer. The fascia re-branding programme is also complete, with all stores now branded "B&M", and this has complemented a change in the internal layout of the stores to help deliver a better customer experience. These strategic changes, together with a clear focus on improved operational execution, helped to deliver a strong financial performance in FY22. See page 18 for more information