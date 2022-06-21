B&M European Value Retail S A : Annual financial and audit reports
The UK's leading variety
goods value retailer
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
Annual Report and Accounts 2022
Our Purpose
Delivering great value
to our customers so that they keep returning to our stores time and time again
Our values
Simplicity
Trust
Proud to keep our
Proud to trust
business simple and fun,
honesty, loyalty
and work at B&M speed
and hard work
Fairness
Proud
Proud to act fairly and
Proud to treat every £1 as our
responsibly with customers,
own and provide customers
colleagues and suppliers
with great value for money
Contents
Strategic Report
Financial highlights
1
Company overview
2
Long term strategy
3
Investment case
4
Business model
6
Chairman's statement
8
Market overview
10
Feature - product sourcing
12
Feature - customers
14
Chief Executive Officer's review
16
Financial review
20
Key performance indicators
24
Principal risks and uncertainties
26
Corporate social responsibility
36
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
48
Stakeholders and Section 172 statement
56
Corporate Governance
Chairman's introduction
60
The Board of Directors of
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
62
Corporate governance report
64
Audit & Risk Committee report
71
Nomination Committee report
77
Directors' remuneration report
79
Directors' report and business review FY22
93
Statement of Directors' responsibilities FY22
98
Financial Statements
Independent Auditor's Report
99
Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income
102
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
103
Consolidated Statement of Changes
in Shareholders' Equity
104
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
105
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
106
Independent Auditor's Report
148
Company Profit and Loss Account
150
Company Balance Sheet
151
Notes to the Annual Accounts
152
Corporate Directory
161
Strategic Report
Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
Financial highlights
Excellent operational execution consolidates two-year growth in sales and profit.
Group revenues
Profit before tax
Cash generated from operations
£4,673m
£525m
£598m
(2.7)%
(0.1)%
(36.7)%
2022
4,673
2022
525
2022
598
2021
4,801
2021
525
2021
944
2020
3,813
2020
252
2020
540
Adjusted EBITDA1
Diluted earnings per share
Ordinary dividend per share
£619m
42.1p
16.5p
(1.2)%
(1.4)%
(4.6)%
2022
619
2022
42.1
2022
16.5
2021
626
2021
42.7
2021
17.3
2020
342
2020
19.5
2020
8.1
Operational highlights
Retention of new customers
In FY22, the B&M UK business retained many of the new customers who discovered the brand during the prior year. Withtwo-yearlike-for-likesales growth of 13.0%compared to FY20, sales densities remain significantly higher than pre- pandemic levels.
See Feature on page 14
for more information
Excellent progress in France
Our French business made significant progress in FY22, with all stores now under the B&M fascia, a strong customer response to new product ranges and a 9.2% adjusted EBITDA1margin for the year.
See Chief Executive Officer's review on page 16 for more information
Resilient supply chain
The B&M business model of directly sourcing a limited assortment within each product range proved highly resilient to the global supply chain disruption in FY22. This helped the business to deliver highly successful seasonal ranges in Gardening and Christmas.
See Feature on page 12
for more information
1. The Directors consider adjusted figures to be more reflective of the underlying business performance of the Group and believe that this measure provides additional useful information for investors on the Group's performance. Underlying performance has been determined so as to align with how the Group financial performance is monitored on an ongoing basis by management. In particular, this reflects certain adjustments being made to consider an adjusted EBITDA measure of performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and therefore we provide a reconciliation from the statement of comprehensive income on page 21.
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
1
Annual Report and Accounts 2022
Company overview
We are the UK's leading variety goods value retailer, providing customers with a limited assortment of the best-selling items at bargain prices
Our fascias
UK
France
Number of employees1
Number of employees2
Number of employees
32,827
544
4,930
Number of stores
Number of stores
Number of stores
701
107
311
FY22 performance by fascia
8.8%
3.7%
5.2%
7.5%
83.7%
91.1%
Revenue by fascia
Adjusted EBITDA3 by fascia
B&M UK
£3,909m
B&M France
£353m
Heron Foods
£411m
Group
£4,673m
B&M UK
£564m
B&M France
£32m
Heron Foods
£23m
Group
£619m
Includes the corporate segment.
Includes colleagues at the French support centre, and those working in stores operated directly by the Group. Those colleagues working in stores operated under the Mandated Manager model are employed directly by the Manager of each store, and are therefore not employees of the Group and so excluded from the number above.
The Directors consider adjusted figures to be more reflective of the underlying business performance of the Group and believe that this measure provides additional useful information for investors on the Group's performance as described in Note 1. The B&M UK adjusted EBITDA shown above includes an adjusted profit of £1m in FY22 (FY21: loss of £(2)m) relating to the corporate segment as referred to in Note 2 of the financial statements. The corporate segment also has a further £13m (FY21: £(3)m) of adjusting items which are excluded from the definition of adjusted EBITDA. For further detail, see Note 3 of the financial statements and the reconciliation on page 21.
2
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
Annual Report and Accounts 2022
Strategic Report
Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
Long term strategy
Our four strategic pillars aim to deliver sustainable growth
1
2
3
4
Deliver
Invest in
Develop our
Invest in our
great value
new stores
international
people and
to our customers
business
infrastructure
Progress in FY22
Our business model of sourcing a limited range of the best-selling products at everyday low prices has continued to prove a compelling proposition for customers. In the core B&M UK business, the two-yearlike-for-like sales performance compared to pre- pandemic levels of FY20 suggests that we have been successful in retaining a large number of the new customers who discovered B&M during FY21.
The pandemic has continued to influence consumer spending patterns, with ranges such as Homewares and Furniture remaining strong. Seasonal categories such as Gardening and Christmas were also particularly successful and saw very strong levels of sell-through.
See page 15
for more information
The B&M UK business opened 34 gross new stores and ended the financial year with a total of 701 stores. We continue to target larger premises in convenient out of town retail parks, ideally with space for a garden centre, and also take the opportunity to relocate older existing stores to a more attractive location in the same catchment area where possible.
In Heron Foods, we opened 16 gross new convenience stores. In France, although the priority has been to re-brand the existing estate from the legacy "Babou" fascia, we also opened 4 gross new stores during the year.
See page 18
for more information
FY22 was a year of significant progress in France as we look to create a platform for further growth. Evolution of the product range has seen a further reduction in Clothing and increase in General Merchandise, with a very encouraging response from the French consumer.
The fascia re-branding programme is also complete, with all stores now branded "B&M", and this has complemented a change in the internal layout of the stores to help deliver a better customer experience. These strategic changes, together with a clear focus on improved operational execution, helped to deliver a strong financial performance in FY22.
See page 18
for more information
We made targeted investments in Transport & Distribution colleague pay rates this year, to ensure we remain competitive in a tight supply market.
Developing our colleagues remains an integral part of the Group's success, for example through the well-established "Step Up" programme for store managers and a new "Warehouse to Wheels" initiative aimed at training new HGV drivers.
The rolling programme of upgrading our existing store estate continued, and there has been investment in IT infrastructure to underpin the ongoing growth of the Group.
See page 19
for more information
Performance in FY22
Group total revenue growth
B&M UK gross new stores
B&M France revenue growth
Kickstart programme intake
(2.7)%
34
14.2%
3,000
B&M UK two-year LFL1
Heron Foods
B&M France adjusted
New retail jobs created
revenue growth
gross new stores
EBITDA2 margin
in the UK
13.0%
16
9.2%
>650
See Principal risks numbers
See Principal risks numbers
See Principal risks numbers
See Principal risks numbers
2 and 3 on pages 28 and 29
1 and 11 on pages 27 and 34
1, 3 and 6 on pages 27, 29
1 and 3 on pages 27 and 29
and 31
Looking ahead
The rising cost of living is likely to place additional strain on household budgets and make value for money even more important when consumers are deciding where to shop.
We will retain our relentless focus on providing the right products at disruptive prices, whilst remaining well-attuned to changing customer preferences.
We expect to open approximately 40 gross new B&M UK stores in FY23, and remain committed to our long term target of at least 950. However, this rollout potential is looking increasingly conservative given recent performance.
In Heron Foods, we expect to open approximately 15 gross new stores, with a similarly paced rollout in future years.
The progress of the French business in FY22 has given us the confidence to begin a store rollout programme. The pace of this rollout will be very considered, with approximately 6 new stores added in FY23. We are also exploring what a company-operated store model could look like, with further trials of this format planned for FY23 alongside the existing mandated manager model.
By opening new stores, we continue to have a positive impact on local communities through job creation.
We will continue supporting colleague development to help attract and retain colleagues across the Group.
The existing Transport & Distribution infrastructure remains well-invested with no large scale capital expenditure required in the near term.
Two-yearlike-for-like revenues relate to the B&M UK estate only, and includes each store's revenue for that part of the current period that falls at least 26 months after it opened compared with its revenue for the corresponding part of FY20.
The Directors consider adjusted figures to be more reflective of the underlying business performance of the Group and believe that this measure provides additional useful information for investors on the Group's performance. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Profit are non-IFRS measures and therefore we provide a reconciliation from the statement of comprehensive income. See the reconciliation of adjusted measures to statutory measures on page 21 for further details. EBITDA represents profit on ordinary activities before net finance costs, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
3
Annual Report and Accounts 2022
