Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:37 2022-06-20 am EDT
374.60 GBX   -0.69%
02:14aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : General Meeting
PU
02:14aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Annual financial and audit reports
PU
06/17B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Unveils Bigger & Better Norwich Store
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B&M European Value Retail S A : Annual financial and audit reports

06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The UK's leading variety

goods value retailer

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

Our Purpose

Delivering great value

to our customers so that they keep returning to our stores time and time again

Our values

Simplicity

Trust

Proud to keep our

Proud to trust

business simple and fun,

honesty, loyalty

and work at B&M speed

and hard work

Fairness

Proud

Proud to act fairly and

Proud to treat every £1 as our

responsibly with customers,

own and provide customers

colleagues and suppliers

with great value for money

Contents

Strategic Report

Financial highlights

1

Company overview

2

Long term strategy

3

Investment case

4

Business model

6

Chairman's statement

8

Market overview

10

Feature - product sourcing

12

Feature - customers

14

Chief Executive Officer's review

16

Financial review

20

Key performance indicators

24

Principal risks and uncertainties

26

Corporate social responsibility

36

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

48

Stakeholders and Section 172 statement

56

Corporate Governance

Chairman's introduction

60

The Board of Directors of

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

62

Corporate governance report

64

Audit & Risk Committee report

71

Nomination Committee report

77

Directors' remuneration report

79

Directors' report and business review FY22

93

Statement of Directors' responsibilities FY22

98

Financial Statements

Independent Auditor's Report

99

Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income

102

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

103

Consolidated Statement of Changes

in Shareholders' Equity

104

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

105

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

106

Independent Auditor's Report

148

Company Profit and Loss Account

150

Company Balance Sheet

151

Notes to the Annual Accounts

152

Corporate Directory

161

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

Financial highlights

Excellent operational execution consolidates two-year growth in sales and profit.

Group revenues

Profit before tax

Cash generated from operations

£4,673m

£525m

£598m

(2.7)%

(0.1)%

(36.7)%

2022

4,673

2022

525

2022

598

2021

4,801

2021

525

2021

944

2020

3,813

2020

252

2020

540

Adjusted EBITDA1

Diluted earnings per share

Ordinary dividend per share

£619m

42.1p

16.5p

(1.2)%

(1.4)%

(4.6)%

2022

619

2022

42.1

2022

16.5

2021

626

2021

42.7

2021

17.3

2020

342

2020

19.5

2020

8.1

Operational highlights

Retention of new customers

In FY22, the B&M UK business retained many of the new customers who discovered the brand during the prior year. With two-year like-for-likesales growth of 13.0% compared to FY20, sales densities remain significantly higher than pre- pandemic levels.

See Feature on page 14

for more information

Excellent progress in France

Our French business made significant progress in FY22, with all stores now under the B&M fascia, a strong customer response to new product ranges and a 9.2% adjusted EBITDA1 margin for the year.

See Chief Executive Officer's review on page 16 for more information

Resilient supply chain

The B&M business model of directly sourcing a limited assortment within each product range proved highly resilient to the global supply chain disruption in FY22. This helped the business to deliver highly successful seasonal ranges in Gardening and Christmas.

See Feature on page 12

for more information

1. The Directors consider adjusted figures to be more reflective of the underlying business performance of the Group and believe that this measure provides additional useful information for investors on the Group's performance. Underlying performance has been determined so as to align with how the Group financial performance is monitored on an ongoing basis by management. In particular, this reflects certain adjustments being made to consider an adjusted EBITDA measure of performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and therefore we provide a reconciliation from the statement of comprehensive income on page 21.

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

1

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

Company overview

We are the UK's leading variety goods value retailer, providing customers with a limited assortment of the best-selling items at bargain prices

Our fascias

UK

France

Number of employees1

Number of employees2

Number of employees

32,827

544

4,930

Number of stores

Number of stores

Number of stores

701

107

311

FY22 performance by fascia

8.8%

3.7%

5.2%

7.5%

83.7%

91.1%

Revenue by fascia

Adjusted EBITDA3 by fascia

B&M UK

£3,909m

B&M France

£353m

Heron Foods

£411m

Group

£4,673m

B&M UK

£564m

B&M France

£32m

Heron Foods

£23m

Group

£619m

  1. Includes the corporate segment.
  2. Includes colleagues at the French support centre, and those working in stores operated directly by the Group. Those colleagues working in stores operated under the Mandated Manager model are employed directly by the Manager of each store, and are therefore not employees of the Group and so excluded from the number above.
  3. The Directors consider adjusted figures to be more reflective of the underlying business performance of the Group and believe that this measure provides additional useful information for investors on the Group's performance as described in Note 1. The B&M UK adjusted EBITDA shown above includes an adjusted profit of £1m in FY22 (FY21: loss of £(2)m) relating to the corporate segment as referred to in Note 2 of the financial statements. The corporate segment also has a further £13m (FY21: £(3)m) of adjusting items which are excluded from the definition of adjusted EBITDA. For further detail, see Note 3 of the financial statements and the reconciliation on page 21.

2

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

Long term strategy

Our four strategic pillars aim to deliver sustainable growth

1

2

3

4

Deliver

Invest in

Develop our

Invest in our

great value

new stores

international

people and

to our customers

business

infrastructure

Progress in FY22

Our business model of sourcing a limited range of the best-selling products at everyday low prices has continued to prove a compelling proposition for customers. In the core B&M UK business, the two-yearlike-for-like sales performance compared to pre- pandemic levels of FY20 suggests that we have been successful in retaining a large number of the new customers who discovered B&M during FY21.

The pandemic has continued to influence consumer spending patterns, with ranges such as Homewares and Furniture remaining strong. Seasonal categories such as Gardening and Christmas were also particularly successful and saw very strong levels of sell-through.

See page 15

for more information

The B&M UK business opened 34 gross new stores and ended the financial year with a total of 701 stores. We continue to target larger premises in convenient out of town retail parks, ideally with space for a garden centre, and also take the opportunity to relocate older existing stores to a more attractive location in the same catchment area where possible.

In Heron Foods, we opened 16 gross new convenience stores. In France, although the priority has been to re-brand the existing estate from the legacy "Babou" fascia, we also opened 4 gross new stores during the year.

See page 18

for more information

FY22 was a year of significant progress in France as we look to create a platform for further growth. Evolution of the product range has seen a further reduction in Clothing and increase in General Merchandise, with a very encouraging response from the French consumer.

The fascia re-branding programme is also complete, with all stores now branded "B&M", and this has complemented a change in the internal layout of the stores to help deliver a better customer experience. These strategic changes, together with a clear focus on improved operational execution, helped to deliver a strong financial performance in FY22.

See page 18

for more information

We made targeted investments in Transport & Distribution colleague pay rates this year, to ensure we remain competitive in a tight supply market.

Developing our colleagues remains an integral part of the Group's success, for example through the well-established "Step Up" programme for store managers and a new "Warehouse to Wheels" initiative aimed at training new HGV drivers.

The rolling programme of upgrading our existing store estate continued, and there has been investment in IT infrastructure to underpin the ongoing growth of the Group.

See page 19

for more information

Performance in FY22

Group total revenue growth

B&M UK gross new stores

B&M France revenue growth

Kickstart programme intake

(2.7)%

34

14.2%

3,000

B&M UK two-year LFL1

Heron Foods

B&M France adjusted

New retail jobs created

revenue growth

gross new stores

EBITDA2 margin

in the UK

13.0%

16

9.2%

>650

See Principal risks numbers

See Principal risks numbers

See Principal risks numbers

See Principal risks numbers

2 and 3 on pages 28 and 29

1 and 11 on pages 27 and 34

1, 3 and 6 on pages 27, 29

1 and 3 on pages 27 and 29

and 31

Looking ahead

The rising cost of living is likely to place additional strain on household budgets and make value for money even more important when consumers are deciding where to shop.

We will retain our relentless focus on providing the right products at disruptive prices, whilst remaining well-attuned to changing customer preferences.

We expect to open approximately 40 gross new B&M UK stores in FY23, and remain committed to our long term target of at least 950. However, this rollout potential is looking increasingly conservative given recent performance.

In Heron Foods, we expect to open approximately 15 gross new stores, with a similarly paced rollout in future years.

The progress of the French business in FY22 has given us the confidence to begin a store rollout programme. The pace of this rollout will be very considered, with approximately 6 new stores added in FY23. We are also exploring what a company-operated store model could look like, with further trials of this format planned for FY23 alongside the existing mandated manager model.

By opening new stores, we continue to have a positive impact on local communities through job creation.

We will continue supporting colleague development to help attract and retain colleagues across the Group.

The existing Transport & Distribution infrastructure remains well-invested with no large scale capital expenditure required in the near term.

  1. Two-yearlike-for-like revenues relate to the B&M UK estate only, and includes each store's revenue for that part of the current period that falls at least 26 months after it opened compared with its revenue for the corresponding part of FY20.
  2. The Directors consider adjusted figures to be more reflective of the underlying business performance of the Group and believe that this measure provides additional useful information for investors on the Group's performance. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Profit are non-IFRS measures and therefore we provide a reconciliation from the statement of comprehensive income. See the reconciliation of adjusted measures to statutory measures on page 21 for further details. EBITDA represents profit on ordinary activities before net finance costs, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

3

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
02:14aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : General Meeting
PU
02:14aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Annual financial and audit reports
PU
06/17B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Unveils Bigger & Better Norwich Store
PU
06/15Barclays Lifts B&M European Value Retail to Overweight from Equalweight, Trims PT
MT
06/14B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Managers' transactions
PU
06/14B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Managers' transactions
PU
06/14B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Managers' transactions
PU
06/14B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Managers' transactions
PU
06/14B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Managers' transactions
PU
06/14B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Managers' transactions
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 751 M 5 817 M 5 817 M
Net income 2022 416 M 510 M 510 M
Net Debt 2022 1 985 M 2 431 M 2 431 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,23x
Yield 2022 4,73%
Capitalization 3 743 M 4 583 M 4 583 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 40 874
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 373,80 GBX
Average target price 500,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alejandro Russo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.-40.91%4 583
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-21.32%197 897
TARGET CORPORATION-39.81%64 593
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.91%58 726
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-2.13%52 391
DOLLARAMA INC.13.71%16 092