B&M European Value Retail S A : Barrhead Welcomes B&M's New Store & Garden Centre

B&M is thrilled to bring a burst of excitement to Barrhead, Glasgow, as it today unveils its new store and garden centre.

Serving as a hub for the local community, the brand-new store will create over 45 jobs, offering 21,390sqft of retail space and a 7,556sqft. garden centre with hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials to choose from.

Customers can also expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price, including a range of food, drink and pet food.

There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from East Renfrewshire Food Bank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

East Renfrewshire Food Bank aim to combat poverty and hunger in the community, by supporting local people who are in crisis, providing three days' worth of nutritionally balanced emergency food to those in need.

They have a dedicated team of volunteers who put together food parcels, using a person-centred approach by catering to individual needs to ensure that their support has maximum impact.

The store manager from B&M said: "We're feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store."

The store manager also commented: "East Renfrewshire Food Bank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.

We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do."