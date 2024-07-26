On the 26th of July at 8am B&M was thrilled to open a brand new store in Victoria Chambers, Derbyshire. The new store has brought a welcome boost to the local economy and has created 27 jobs for the local people.

The new B&M store is located on a former Wilko site and has undergone extensive internal and external refurbishment. After the B&M team completed their renovations, the new store now boasts over 25,000sqft of top quality shopping space.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food. There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from the Hope Centre to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

The Hope Centre is a service that supports people in crisis including young people, the elderly, lowincome families, children, single parents, refugees and asylum seekers of all faiths and backgrounds. These services current include their Food Bank which provides three-days emergency food to those in needs, the Hope Store which provides good quality donated clothing, toiletries, and kitchen equipment to those assessed as needing this service and Lunch Club for over 50's. Their aim is to tackle poverty experienced by individuals in family in their local community, they do this through 1-2-

1 support, directing to other agencies and challenging wrong decisions. They provide a safe and welcoming environment for individuals to grow and face the daily challenge of difficult situations.

The store manager from B&M said: "We're feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store."

The store manager also commented: "The Hope Centre really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do."

