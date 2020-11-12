B&M European Value Retail S A : British retailer B&M sees profit double on strong sales during pandemic

The group, which sells everything from homewares and toys to electricals and food, said it made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 295.6 million pounds ($389.6 million) in the six months to Sept. 26, up from 151.4 million pounds in the same period last year.

The group, whose full name is B&M European Value Retail, said revenue increased 25.3% to 2.24 billion pounds.

Like-for-like sales at B&M UK, whose stores were allowed to stay open through lockdowns because they sell some food, rose 23%.

The group said B&M UK's sales growth was expected to moderate over the second half, but so far had been at a similar level to the first half.

B&M has expanded rapidly. It plans 40-50 B&M UK gross openings in the full 2020-21 year, offset by 10 closures.

Shares in the group, up 49% over the last year, closed Wednesday at 501.4 pence, valuing the business at 5 billion pounds - that's more than the market capitalisation of Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group by sales.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young)