B&M European Value Retail S.A.

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
B&M European Value Retail S A : British retailer B&M sees profit double on strong sales during pandemic

11/12/2020 | 02:41am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - B&M, the British discount retailer that entered the FTSE 100 index in September, on Thursday reported a 95% rise in first-half core earnings as its low prices and out-of-town stores chimed with consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which sells everything from homewares and toys to electricals and food, said it made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 295.6 million pounds ($389.6 million) in the six months to Sept. 26, up from 151.4 million pounds in the same period last year.

The group, whose full name is B&M European Value Retail, said revenue increased 25.3% to 2.24 billion pounds.

Like-for-like sales at B&M UK, whose stores were allowed to stay open through lockdowns because they sell some food, rose 23%.

The group said B&M UK's sales growth was expected to moderate over the second half, but so far had been at a similar level to the first half.

B&M has expanded rapidly. It plans 40-50 B&M UK gross openings in the full 2020-21 year, offset by 10 closures.

Shares in the group, up 49% over the last year, closed Wednesday at 501.4 pence, valuing the business at 5 billion pounds - that's more than the market capitalisation of Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group by sales.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 5.08% 502.8 Delayed Quote.22.41%
J SAINSBURY PLC 2.09% 209.6 Delayed Quote.-8.96%
