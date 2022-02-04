B&M European Value Retail S A : Celebrates Opening its 700th Store

B&M celebrated a landmark day with the opening of its 700th store in Wrexham.

Customers in Wrexham were delighted this morning following the grand opening of their brand new B&M Store located on the Border Retail Park.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, baby food and pet food. There is also a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore. The store also boast its own garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The new colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Advance Brighter Futures to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

In addition to opening the store, the team also received £500 worth of B&M vouchers which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager at B&M Wrexham said: "Advance Brighter Futures really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done, and continue to do. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work."

They also commented: "Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can't wait to get the doors open."