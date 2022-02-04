Log in
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

B&M European Value Retail S A : Celebrates Opening its 700th Store

02/04/2022 | 12:46pm EST
B&M celebrated a landmark day with the opening of its 700th store in Wrexham.

Customers in Wrexham were delighted this morning following the grand opening of their brand new B&M Store located on the Border Retail Park.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, baby food and pet food. There is also a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore. The store also boast its own garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The new colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Advance Brighter Futures to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

In addition to opening the store, the team also received £500 worth of B&M vouchers which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager at B&M Wrexham said: "Advance Brighter Futures really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done, and continue to do. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work."

They also commented: "Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can't wait to get the doors open."

For more information please visit our Wrexham - Border Retail Park store.

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 17:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 757 M 6 476 M 6 476 M
Net income 2022 417 M 567 M 567 M
Net Debt 2022 1 985 M 2 702 M 2 702 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 5 741 M 7 778 M 7 816 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 41 427
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 573,40 GBX
Average target price 638,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alejandro Russo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.-9.56%7 816
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-8.09%231 370
TARGET CORPORATION-7.87%102 159
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.53%59 803
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-12.92%47 586
DOLLARAMA INC.4.68%15 537