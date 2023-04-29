B&M European Value Retail S A : Completes Huge Store Expansion for Scottish Store

B&M Stores are today excited to formally re-open its Leven, Scotland store following a major programme of expansion.

The re-opening follows a period of consultation with regular customers who said they wanted a much bigger and better shop with even more amazing products to choose from.

That is now possible thanks to a sales floor measuring over 21,512sqft.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food. There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Levenmouth Food Bank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

The Levenmouth Food Bank Charity provide emergency food parcels to people experiencing a short-term food crisis. They provide a minimum of three days' nutritionally balanced, non-perishable tinned and dried foods which have been donated by the community.

For those who have longer-term needs, the staff at Levenmouth Food Bank will signpost to more relevant agencies, so that everybody gets the help they need.

The store manager at Leven said: "Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store looking fantastic for opening day, we are so excited to show customers the new & improved B&M store."