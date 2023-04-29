Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-04-28 am EDT
479.70 GBX   +0.78%
10:48aB&m European Value Retail S A : Completes Huge Store Expansion for Scottish Store
PU
06:38aB&m European Value Retail S A : Completes Huge Store & Garden Centre Expansion for Scottish Store
PU
04/21B&M European Value Retail S.A. Announces Simon Arora Stood Down from the Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&M European Value Retail S A : Completes Huge Store Expansion for Scottish Store

04/29/2023 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B&M Stores are today excited to formally re-open its Leven, Scotland store following a major programme of expansion.

The re-opening follows a period of consultation with regular customers who said they wanted a much bigger and better shop with even more amazing products to choose from.

That is now possible thanks to a sales floor measuring over 21,512sqft.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food. There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Levenmouth Food Bank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

The Levenmouth Food Bank Charity provide emergency food parcels to people experiencing a short-term food crisis. They provide a minimum of three days' nutritionally balanced, non-perishable tinned and dried foods which have been donated by the community.

For those who have longer-term needs, the staff at Levenmouth Food Bank will signpost to more relevant agencies, so that everybody gets the help they need.

The store manager at Leven said: "Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store looking fantastic for opening day, we are so excited to show customers the new & improved B&M store."

For more information please visit our Leven store.

Attachments

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 14:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
10:48aB&m European Value Retail S A : Completes Huge Store Expansion for Scottish Store
PU
06:38aB&m European Value Retail S A : Completes Huge Store & Garden Centre Expansion for Scottis..
PU
04/21B&M European Value Retail S.A. Announces Simon Arora Stood Down from the Board of Direc..
CI
04/21B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. : Changes in management an..
CO
04/03B&M European Value Retail refinances banking facilities
AN
04/03B&m European Value Retail S A : Maturity Extension
PU
04/03B&m European Value Retail S A : Maturity Extension
PU
04/02B&M European Value Retail S.A. Announces Bank Facilities Extension
CI
03/23B&m European Value Retail S A : Delighted To Open New Store & Garden Centre In Tamworth
PU
03/06RBC Upgrades B&M to Outperform from Sector Perform, Boosts PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 955 M 6 229 M 6 229 M
Net income 2023 377 M 474 M 474 M
Net Debt 2023 2 063 M 2 594 M 2 594 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 3,20%
Capitalization 4 806 M 6 042 M 6 042 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 38 301
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 479,70 GBX
Average target price 503,17 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Russo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.16.63%6 042
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION10.23%223 170
TARGET CORPORATION6.11%72 622
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.61%70 282
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-10.07%48 524
DOLLARAMA INC.5.97%17 606
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer