B&M European Value Retail S A : Customers Delighted as B&M Opens New Store in Colindale

Customers in London were delighted this morning following the grand opening of their brand new B&M Store.

The store is located on the Colindale Retail Park on Edgware Road, making it prime shopping location.

A wide range of branded products are available to purchase, including toys, food & drink, homeware, electricals, pet products, health & beauty and much more.

The new colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from a local foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Representative from the charity, Pat Mansfield, accepted a donation of £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager at B&M Colindale said: "The food bank really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done, and continue to do. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work."

They also commented: "Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can't wait to get the doors open."