B&M European Value Retail S A : Delighted To Open New Store & Garden Centre In Tamworth

In a welcome boost to the local economy, B&M are thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new store and garden centre in Ninian Way, Tamworth.

Taking possession of a previous Co-Op store, the 21,496sqft. space will create 50 jobs for local people across Staffordshire, following a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme.

In addition, the store will also boast its own 7,528sqft. garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials. Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food.

There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Tamworth Foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Tamworth Food Bank aim to combat poverty and hunger in the community, by supporting local people who are in crisis, providing three days' worth of nutritionally balanced emergency food to those in need.

They have a dedicated team of volunteers who put together food parcels. Volunteers will also meet those they support for a warm beverage and a free hot meal and signpost them to the appropriate agencies to aid in solving their longer-term problems.

The store manager from B&M said: "We're feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store."

The store manager also commented: "Tamworth Food Bank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.