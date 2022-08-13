B&M European Value Retail S A : Delighted With Major Expansion Of Cambridgeshire Store

Britain's fastest growing variety retailer has today unveiled the re-opening of its March, Cambridgeshire store which closed on Monday 8 August to make way for major expansion.

Following feedback from local customers who expressed their wishes for a bigger and better store, the newly opened B&M now boasts over 19,500sqft of retail space with thousands of branded goods on offer at competitive prices.

The new and improved store offers customers an even bigger selection of products across all departments, including toys, food & drink, pet, health & beauty, groceries and alcohol.

In addition, the new store now boasts its own garden centre with hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials on offer across its 7,800sqft space.

To celebrate the re-opening of March's expanded B&M, local colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the community.

They chose the team from Ely Foodbank who were invited down to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M Store for our customers.

Ely Foodbank provide nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred in crisis.

They work as part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Following B&M March's re-opening, the store manager said: "We wanted to make our store even better for customers, giving them even more big branded products.

"We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new and improved store, the team have been working really busy and we're really excited to see the doors open."