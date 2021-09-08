Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B&M European Value Retail S A : Discounter B&M sees profit above estimates on strong UK margins

09/08/2021 | 05:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Discount retailer B&M forecast first-half profit well above market estimates on Wednesday, thanks to stronger-than-expected margins at its UK stores.

Shares of the FTSE 100 firm rose about 4.4% to 564.6 pence, putting it at the top of the blue-chip index.

The company said it expects adjusted core profit for the 26 weeks ending Sept. 25 to be between 275 million pounds and 285 million pounds ($378 million to $392 million), well above analysts' consensus estimate of about 235 million pounds.

That, however, is below 295.6 million pounds in the year-ago period marked by the pandemic.

The retailer, which sells everything from food to homewares, do-it-yourself and gardening products, however, cautioned that trading patterns and strength of customer demand remain highly uncertain for the rest of the fiscal year.

B&M in July reported a fall in quarterly underlying sales, reflecting a very tough comparison with the same period last year when shoppers stocked up for the first COVID-19 lockdown.

The group, which also trades as Heron Foods in the UK and has a business in France, has performed well during the pandemic. Its stores were allowed to stay open through multiple UK lockdowns because they sell some food, and its low prices and out-of-town locations chimed with consumers.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
05:55aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Discounter B&M sees profit above estimates on st..
RE
05:19aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Expects Fiscal H1 Adjusted EBITDA to Beat Analys..
MT
05:12aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
08/19Britain's Morrisons agrees to CD&R's $9.54 billion takeover offer
RE
08/12B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
08/12B&M European Value Retail S.A. Announces Board Appointment with Effect from 9..
CI
08/09Morrisons suitor CD&R gets more time to trump $9.3 bln offer
RE
08/04B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
08/03B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Managers' transactions
PU
07/30B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : S&P Lifts B&M Ratings With Stable Outlook On Rob..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 780 M 6 578 M 6 578 M
Net income 2022 330 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2022 1 941 M 2 671 M 2 671 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 5 411 M 7 457 M 7 447 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 41 427
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 540,60 GBX
Average target price 591,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alejandro Russo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.4.73%7 457
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION21.98%203 175
TARGET CORPORATION37.50%118 457
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.76%61 605
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION5.34%51 688
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.13.59%19 712