    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
B&M European Value Retail S A : Double Your Play Instant Win In-Store with Barbie & Hot Wheels

02/16/2022 | 11:46am EST
Looking for something fun this half-term? Join the excitement at B&M with this exciting in-store experience, and you could win 1 of 5 Double Your Play Toys Bundles*!

Barbie and Hot Wheels will be visting select stores during the half-term break, bringing phot-opp stands featuring Barbie characters and Hot Wheels cars. Kids can get their photo taken in front of the photo-opp stands, and those who take part can win Hot Wheels or Barbie toy bundles!

Barbie & Hot Wheels reps will be visiting the stores below on the specified dates, so if you're local, why not pop in and take part? You might just win a fabulous toy bundle to keep the kids entertained!

Tuesday 22nd February

B&M Dudley - The Merry Hill Centre

Unit 1
The Merry Hill Centre
Dudley
West Midlands
DY5 1SY

Wednesdy 23rd February

B&M Bristol - Imperial Retail Park

Unit 7A
Imperial Retail Park
Hartcliffe Way
Bristol
BS13 7TJ

Thursday 24th February

B&M Erdington - Castle Vale Retail Park

Castle Vale Retail Park
Erdington
Birmingham
West Midlands
B35 6HB

Friday 25th February

B&M Ashton Under Lyne - Snipe Retil Park

Snipe Retail Park
Snipe Way
Ashton-under-Lyne
Greater Manchester
OL7 0DN

Saturday 26th February

B&M Ashington

Freeman Way
Ashington
Northumberland
NE63 0YB

*terms and conditions apply. See in selected stores for details.

For more information please visit our Bristol - Imperial Retail Park store.
For more information please visit our Ashton Under Lyne - Snipe Retail Park store.
For more information please visit our Ashington store.
For more information please visit our Erdington - Castle Vale Retail Park store.
For more information please visit our Merry Hill store.

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 16:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
