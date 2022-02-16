B&M European Value Retail S A : Double Your Play Instant Win In-Store with Barbie & Hot Wheels

Looking for something fun this half-term? Join the excitement at B&M with this exciting in-store experience, and you could win 1 of 5 Double Your Play Toys Bundles*!
Barbie and Hot Wheels will be visting select stores during the half-term break, bringing phot-opp stands featuring Barbie characters and Hot Wheels cars. Kids can get their photo taken in front of the photo-opp stands, and those who take part can win Hot Wheels or Barbie toy bundles!
Barbie & Hot Wheels reps will be visiting the stores below on the specified dates, so if you're local, why not pop in and take part? You might just win a fabulous toy bundle to keep the kids entertained!
Tuesday 22nd February
B&M Dudley - The Merry Hill Centre
Unit 1
Wednesdy 23rd February
The Merry Hill Centre
Dudley
West Midlands
DY5 1SY
B&M Bristol - Imperial Retail Park
Unit 7A
Thursday 24th February
Imperial Retail Park
Hartcliffe Way
Bristol
BS13 7TJ
B&M Erdington - Castle Vale Retail Park
Castle Vale Retail Park
Friday 25th February
Erdington
Birmingham
West Midlands
B35 6HB
B&M Ashton Under Lyne - Snipe Retil Park
Snipe Retail Park
Saturday 26th February
Snipe Way
Ashton-under-Lyne
Greater Manchester
OL7 0DN
B&M Ashington
Freeman Way
Ashington
Northumberland
NE63 0YB
*terms and conditions apply. See in selected stores for details.