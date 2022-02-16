B&M European Value Retail S A : Double Your Play Instant Win In-Store with Barbie & Hot Wheels

Looking for something fun this half-term? Join the excitement at B&M with this exciting in-store experience, and you could win 1 of 5 Double Your Play Toys Bundles*!

Barbie and Hot Wheels will be visting select stores during the half-term break, bringing phot-opp stands featuring Barbie characters and Hot Wheels cars. Kids can get their photo taken in front of the photo-opp stands, and those who take part can win Hot Wheels or Barbie toy bundles!

Barbie & Hot Wheels reps will be visiting the stores below on the specified dates, so if you're local, why not pop in and take part? You might just win a fabulous toy bundle to keep the kids entertained!

B&M Dudley - The Merry Hill Centre

Unit 1

The Merry Hill Centre

Dudley

West Midlands

DY5 1SY

B&M Bristol - Imperial Retail Park

Unit 7A

Imperial Retail Park

Hartcliffe Way

Bristol

BS13 7TJ

B&M Erdington - Castle Vale Retail Park

Castle Vale Retail Park

Erdington

Birmingham

West Midlands

B35 6HB

B&M Ashton Under Lyne - Snipe Retil Park

Snipe Retail Park

Snipe Way

Ashton-under-Lyne

Greater Manchester

OL7 0DN

B&M Ashington

Freeman Way

Ashington

Northumberland

NE63 0YB

*terms and conditions apply. See in selected stores for details.