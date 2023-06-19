B&M European Value Retail S A : Form of declaration of participation

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

Annual General Meeting on 25 July 2023 at 12:00 noon (CET) (AGM)

DECLARATION OF PARTICIPATION

AGM 25 JULY 2023

This form is for use by holders of dematerialised shares in an account with LuxCSD. It is not for use by holders of CREST Depository Interests or other indirect holders of beneficial interests.

SHAREHOLDER NAME:

IMPORTANT NOTICE. YOU MUST ENSURE THAT THIS FORM IS RETURNED NO LATER THAN TUESDAY 11 JULY 2023 AT 12:00 MIDNIGHT (CET) IN RELATION TO THE AGM ON TUESDAY 25 JULY 2023 AT 12:00 NOON (CET).

Please tick the box below (if applicable) and return this Declaration of Participation to the address below:

I intend to vote either in person or by proxy at the AGM of B&M European Value Retail S.A. on Tuesday 25 July 2023 at 12:00 noon (CET).

The completed Declaration of Participation should be returned to the Company either by email or post by Tuesday 11 July 2023 at 12:00 midnight (CET) to:

Hayet.Elmecheri@bmstores.eu

or

Banque Internationale à Luxembourg Agency Services Team

69, Route d'Esch L-2953 Luxembourg Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

SIGNATURE:

Notes:

The Declaration of Participation is a requirement under the Luxembourg Law of 24 May 2011 on certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed companies to declare your intention to participate at the AGM and does not replace your Proxy Form. Proxy Forms need to be received by Friday 21 July 2023 at 12:00 noon (CET) in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy Form. We may request proof of your identity as a shareholder to the extent that such requirement is proportionate and considered necessary. No penalties will be incurred if you complete and submit the Declaration of Participation but subsequently do not participate in person or by proxy.

More information is available on the AGM and documents enclosed with this form on B&M European Value Retail S.A.'s website at www.bandmretail.com/investors/agm.aspx