    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-06-16 am EDT
553.40 GBX   +0.73%
B&m European Value Retail S A : Form of declaration of participation
PU
02:07aB&m European Value Retail S A : Annual Report and Accounts 2023
PU
02:07aB&m European Value Retail S A : Form of declaration of participation
PU
B&M European Value Retail S A : Form of declaration of participation

06/19/2023 | 02:07am EDT
B&M European Value Retail S.A.

Annual General Meeting on 25 July 2023 at 12:00 noon (CET) (AGM)

DECLARATION OF PARTICIPATION

AGM 25 JULY 2023

This form is for use by holders of dematerialised shares in an account with LuxCSD. It is not for use by holders of CREST Depository Interests or other indirect holders of beneficial interests.

SHAREHOLDER NAME:

IMPORTANT NOTICE. YOU MUST ENSURE THAT THIS FORM IS RETURNED NO LATER THAN TUESDAY 11 JULY 2023 AT 12:00 MIDNIGHT (CET) IN RELATION TO THE AGM ON TUESDAY 25 JULY 2023 AT 12:00 NOON (CET).

Please tick the box below (if applicable) and return this Declaration of Participation to the address below:

  • I intend to vote either in person or by proxy at the AGM of B&M European Value Retail S.A. on Tuesday 25 July 2023 at 12:00 noon (CET).

The completed Declaration of Participation should be returned to the Company either by email or post by Tuesday 11 July 2023 at 12:00 midnight (CET) to:

Hayet.Elmecheri@bmstores.eu

or

Banque Internationale à Luxembourg Agency Services Team

69, Route d'Esch L-2953 Luxembourg Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

SIGNATURE:

Notes:

  1. The Declaration of Participation is a requirement under the Luxembourg Law of 24 May 2011 on certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed companies to declare your intention to participate at the AGM and does not replace your Proxy Form.
  2. Proxy Forms need to be received by Friday 21 July 2023 at 12:00 noon (CET) in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy Form.
  3. We may request proof of your identity as a shareholder to the extent that such requirement is proportionate and considered necessary.
  4. No penalties will be incurred if you complete and submit the Declaration of Participation but subsequently do not participate in person or by proxy.

More information is available on the AGM and documents enclosed with this form on B&M European Value Retail S.A.'s website at www.bandmretail.com/investors/agm.aspx

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 06:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
