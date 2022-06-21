B&M European Value Retail S A : General Meeting

21 June 2022 B&M European Value Retail S.A. Annual Report & Accounts 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting B&M European Value Retail S.A. (the "Company"), the UK's leading variety goods value retailer, announces that it has released today the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended March 2022 and posted to shareholders the convening Notice to its Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Sofitel Grand-Ducal, 35, Rue du Laboratoire, L-1911 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg on Thursday 28 July 2022 at 12:00 noon (CET). In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism ; copies of them are also available on the Company's website in the investors section on the following page: www.bandmretail.com/investors/agm.aspx . Annual Report and & Accounts 2022;

APPENDIX The principal risks and uncertainties relating to the Company are as set out in pages 26 to 34 inclusive of the Annual Report & Accounts 2022. The following is extracted in full and unedited text from the "Principal risks and uncertainties" section of the Annual Report & Accounts 2022 and is repeated here solely for the purpose of complying with DTR 6.3.5R. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The following principal risks and uncertainties could have an impact on our business model and strategy. Mitigating steps aimed at managing and reducing those impacts are being employed by the Group as summarised below. The Group's risks and mitigations are reviewed as part of the oversight of the system of internal controls by the Audit & Risk Committee. They are reported on to the Board, which takes overall responsibility for the risk management of the Group. The Group's Internal Audit function assesses the ongoing business risks of the Group. It reports on the effectiveness of internal control procedures to the Audit & Risk Committee. In assessing risk, it considers the Group's risk mitigating actions and provides recommendations to management to improve business processes and limit their exposure to risk. The Group's approach to reviewing risk appetite is part of an annual risk management cycle, which is used to drive and inform actions in relation to the principal risks identified by the Board. As part of that process, the Group's appetite for risk is defined with reference to the expectations of the Board for both commercial opportunity and internal control. It is then used for setting the Group's internal audit plan each year. Risk management evaluation The Group's executive management are responsible for identifying and evaluating new and emerging risks and mitigating actions. The Audit & Risk Committee, together with the support of the Group's Internal Audit department and the Group's General Counsel, is responsible for monitoring risks and mitigating actions and reporting any matters of concern to the Board. The Board is responsible for overseeing risk management of the Group. It considers the recommendations made by the Audit & Risk Committee and determines the framework of the type of controls and mitigating steps which are to be implemented. That evaluation of

risk and controls is carried out in the context of how those risks could impact the overall objectives of the Group. The implementation of processes and controls in relation to the management of risk is delegated by the Board to the executive and operational senior management of the UK and French businesses. Group Internal Audit reports to the Audit & Risk Committee at each of its meetings during the year on the progress of management's implementation of recommended actions to mitigate risks. Principal risks Covid-19 continues to remain a principal risk but its overall impact to B&M has reduced with the lifting of government restrictions and widespread vaccination programmes in the UK and France. Economic environment risks have been impacted by a cost of living crisis; supply chain risk affected by supply disruption in Asia; and commodity price increases due to inflationary pressure. This means that some of these risks have increased in likelihood and/or impact. The global increase in malware and ransomware means that the likelihood of cyber security risks has increased. Other principal risks have either reduced or remained stable. None of the principal risks included in the 2020/21 financial year have been removed and no new ones have been added. Assessment of risks An assessment is made by the Board of the likelihood or probability of a risk occurring and the impact of the risk after taking account of mitigating factors and controls. The assessment of that is set out in the heat map opposite. The heat map indicates the Board's view of the likely degree of impact of each risk after taking into account the risk mitigations referred to in the principal risks table below. Principal risks table The table below describes (i) the main risk exposures identified by the Board in relation to our Group businesses, (ii) the mitigating factors which relate to how the Group manages each of the risk exposures, and (iii) the linkage between the business strategy and the relevant risk exposures. The group also summarises (where relevant) key actions arising in the year in relation to how the Group has addressed certain aspects of these risks. The Group has also indicated where there were any changes in the profile of any of the risks, which reflects the Board's view of the current trend in relation to those risks. The risks set out in the table are not exhaustive but represent the main risks to the Group in relation to the period under review. Climate change Climate change was considered at the Group's annual strategy day in March 2022. It was determined, at that time, that climate change does not represent a principal risk given the detailed risk assessment performed by management this year and how the outcome of that assessment compares to the principal risks already identified. However, this assessment will be reviewed at least annually by management and the Board. We have embedded a climate change perspective into the ongoing assessment of our internal corporate risk register and will continue to review our risk management process. Our climate risk impact framework will be continuously updated and monitored, with full reviews occurring on an ongoing basis, facilitated by the Group Internal Audit function.