The notice of the Ordinary General Meeting is available https://www.bandmretail.com/investors/company-meetings/ogmout in Appendix to this announcement.

The purpose of the Meeting is to deliberate on the appointment of Nadia Shouraboura as a Director of the Company.

The Ordinary General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 29 May 2024 at the SOFITEL Grand-Ducal,35, rue du Laboratoire, L-1911Luxembourg, commencing at 8:00 am (CET).

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (the "Company"), the UK's leading general merchandise value retailer, announces that it has released today notice of an Ordinary General Meeting of the Company ("OGM" or "Meeting").

APPENDIX

Summary of the notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of B&M European Value Retail S.A. to be held at 08:00 am (CET) on Wednesday 29 May 2024 at the SOFITEL Grand-Ducal, 35, rue du Laboratoire, L-1911Luxembourg.

AGENDA

1. To appoint Nadia Shouraboura as a Director of the Company with immediate effect and until the annual general meeting resolving on the annual accounts and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

EXPLANATION OF BUSINESS TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Appointment of a Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") presently comprises eight members including the non-executive Chairman, two executive directors and five independent non-executive directors.

As announced on 22 March 2024, following a search undertaken by Russell Reynolds on behalf of the Nomination Committee of the Company and a series of interviews, the Nomination Committee has recommended that Nadia Shouraboura be appointed as a further Independent Non-Executive Director to the Board of B&M European Value Retail S.A..

The Board approved that recommendation and unanimously resolved to propose to the shareholders of the Company the appointment of Nadia Shouraboura with immediate effect.

In accordance with Luxembourg law, her appointment is required to be approved by a resolution of the shareholders. Accordingly, the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held on 29 May 2024 is to deliberate and vote on the proposed appointment of Nadia Shouraboura.

Subject to shareholders' approval, Nadia Shouraboura will join the Remuneration Committee and the Audit & Risk Committee of the Company.

Nadia has a very broad range of experience which includes public company roles and leading entrepreneurial ventures in retail and other sectors. She is currently serving as non-executive director at Ferguson plc, Formlabs Inc., MTS Group / Mobile Telesystems PJSC, Tosca Limited and Ocado Group plc.

