B&M European Value Retail S A : Halifax Store Re-Opens After Major Transformation

B&M is delighted to welcome customers back to its Halifax, Shay Syke store today after the shop closed to make way for a major expansion.

The enlargement of the popular Halifax store - which closed after trading on 11th September - follows feedback from regular customers who expressed wishes to see even more premium goods at discounted prices.

Customers can now return to the 16,881sq. ft. store to find a huge variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware.

There will also be a wide range of quality electricals, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The discount store will also see its garden centre expanded to 7,457sq. ft., with hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials to choose from.

To formally re-open the store, local colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from St. Augustines Centre to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

St Augustines Centre offer specialist advice on immigration and asylum support, and one-to-one support with welfare, housing, health and access to wider services.

They also provide hot meals, English language classes, training, cultural, social and wellbeing activities, trips and volunteering opportunities.

The store manager at B&M Halifax said: "St. Augustines really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.

We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work."

The store manager also commented: "Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day and we're all really excited to welcome our customers through the doors!"