Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:20 2023-01-20 am EST
438.30 GBX   +1.18%
05:11aB&m European Value Retail S A : Hulme B&M Reveals Major Expansion
PU
01/11TRADING UPDATES: Blencowe gets ok for samples; Cornish hails results
AN
01/10B&m European Value Retail S A : Managers' transactions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&M European Value Retail S A : Hulme B&M Reveals Major Expansion

01/21/2023 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

B&M Hulme has today officially expanded its store, with 16,434sqft. of retail space offering Manchester shoppers an even bigger selection of bargains to help with the cost of living.

The expansion follows consultation with local customers who wanted to see a bigger and better store with more products to browse and shop.

Customers can now expect to find a huge variety of branded groceries for the best possible price, including a range of food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware.

There will also be a wide range of quality electricals, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore in the newly expanded B&M Store.

Speaking at the store, the B&M Hulme store manager said: "We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new and improved store. We're all really excited to welcome our customers through."

For more information please visit our Hulme Furniture & Diy Store store.

Attachments

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 21 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 10:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
05:11aB&m European Value Retail S A : Hulme B&M Reveals Major Expansion
PU
01/11TRADING UPDATES: Blencowe gets ok for samples; Cornish hails results
AN
01/10B&m European Value Retail S A : Managers' transactions
PU
01/10Jefferies likes Inchcape; HSBC cuts Clarkson
AN
01/09Factbox-How British retailers fared over cost-of-living crisis Christmas
RE
01/09Peel Hunt raises real estate; UBS cuts Ashmore
AN
01/09After Christmas relief UK retailers face 2023 reality check
RE
01/06Factbox-How British retailers fared over cost-of-living crisis Christmas
RE
01/06After Christmas relief UK retailers face 2023 reality check
RE
01/06Credit Suisse cuts Next to 'underperform'
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 958 M 6 139 M 6 139 M
Net income 2023 380 M 470 M 470 M
Net Debt 2023 2 057 M 2 547 M 2 547 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 3,44%
Capitalization 4 391 M 5 437 M 5 437 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 38 301
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 438,30 GBX
Average target price 471,98 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Russo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.6.56%5 437
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION5.17%213 039
TARGET CORPORATION6.75%74 667
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.74%68 202
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-8.84%51 559
DOLLARAMA INC.2.79%17 642