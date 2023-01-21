B&M European Value Retail S A : Hulme B&M Reveals Major Expansion

B&M Hulme has today officially expanded its store, with 16,434sqft. of retail space offering Manchester shoppers an even bigger selection of bargains to help with the cost of living.

The expansion follows consultation with local customers who wanted to see a bigger and better store with more products to browse and shop.

Customers can now expect to find a huge variety of branded groceries for the best possible price, including a range of food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware.

There will also be a wide range of quality electricals, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore in the newly expanded B&M Store.

Speaking at the store, the B&M Hulme store manager said: "We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new and improved store. We're all really excited to welcome our customers through."