13 June 2024

B&M European Value Retail S.A

3, rue Gabriel Lippmann, L-5365 Munsbach,

Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

(the "Company")

Notice of FY25 Q1 Trading Statement

B&M European Value Retail S.A (the "Company") confirms that it will publish its FY25 Q1 trading statement for the 13 weeks to 29 June 2024 on 16 July 2024.

There will be a brief conference call hosted by CEO Alex Russo on the same day at 9:00am. Analysts and investors can register for the call by using the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1ee9cb5853164e2b8635646c03c9a752

Enquiries

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

For further information please contact +44 (0) 151 728 5400

Alejandro Russo, Chief Executive Officer

Dave McCarthy, Head of Investor Relations

Investor.relations@bandmretail.com

Media

For media please contact +44 (0) 7827 254 561

Sam Cartwright, H-advisors

Sam.cartwright@h-advisors.global

Société Anonyme

RCS Luxembourg B 187275

Telephone: +352 24 61 30 207