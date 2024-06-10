B&M is delighted to announce the opening of a brand new Garden Centre to an existing store in Kent.

B&M's Isle of Sheppey store at Neatscourt Retail Park is currently undergoing major expansion works, in order to bring customers a bigger and better selection of amazing products, from groceries and toiletries, to home furnishings, toys and much more.

As part of these works, the store has now opened its very own Garden Centre, offering shoppers an even bigger selection, including compost, hardware, planters, storage, garden chemicals, stone and aggregate, fencing, and a whole lot more.

The garden centre consists of 5,889 sqft, offering customers a variety of choice for their next garden project. Once the store expansion works are completed on 21st June, the store will boast an overall sales floor of more than 30,000 sqft (including Garden Centre).

For more information please visit our Isle Of Sheppey store.

