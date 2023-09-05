5 September 2023

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

Acquisition of Assets from Wilko Limited (in administration)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. confirmed that it has entered into an agreement today with the joint administrators of Wilko Limited (in administration) to acquire up to 51 properties for the maximum aggregate consideration of £13,000,000.

The consideration is fully funded from existing cash reserves and the acquisition is not expected to be conditional on any regulatory clearances.

An update on the timing of these new store openings will be provided in the H1 interim results announcement on 9 November 2023.

Enquiries:

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

For further information please contact +44 (0) 151 728 5400 Ext 6363

Alejandro Russo, Chief Executive

Mike Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer

Dave McCarthy, Head of Investor Relations

Investor.relations@bandmretail.com

Media

For media please contact

Sam Cartwright, H-advisors,sam.cartwright@h-advisors.global +44 (0) 7827 254 561 Jonathan Cook, H-advisors,jonathan.cook@h-advisors.global +44 (0) 7730 777 865

B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a variety retailer with 1,150 stores in the UK and France operating under the "B&M" and "Heron" brands (as at 26 August 2023). It was admitted to the FTSE 100 index on 21 September 2020.

The B&M Group was founded in 1978 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2014. For more information please visit www.bmstores.co.uk