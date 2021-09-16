Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B&M European Value Retail S A : Managers' transactions

09/16/2021 | 05:32am EDT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name1

Paul Owen

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status2

PDMR - Group General Counsel

b) Initial notification / amendment3

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

b)

LEI5

213800UK7ZRLY2K1X530

4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

instrument, type of instrument 6

Identification code7

ISIN LU1072616219

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Exercise of nil-cost share options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

11,486

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume10

11,486

- Price11

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction12

2021-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction13

Outside a trading venue

Date and signature

Paul Owen

2021-09-15

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name1

Paul Owen

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status2

PDMR - Group General Counsel

b)

Initial notification / amendment3

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

b)

LEI5

213800UK7ZRLY2K1X530

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each

place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

instrument, type of instrument 6

Identification code7

ISIN LU1072616219

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Disposal of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP £5.842

GBP £67,101.212

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume10

GBP £67,101.212

- Price11

GBP £5.842

e)

Date of the transaction12

2021-09-16

f)

Place of the transaction13

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

(XLON)

Date and signature

Paul Owen

2021-09-16

13Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue'.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name1

Gareth Bilton

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status2

PDMR - B&M UK Interim Stores Director

b) Initial notification / amendment3

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

b)

LEI5

213800UK7ZRLY2K1X530

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each

place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

instrument, type of instrument 6

Identification code7

ISIN LU1072616219

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Exercise of nil-cost share options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

4,594

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume10

4,594

- Price11

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction12

2021-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction13

Outside a trading venue

Date and signature Gareth Bilton 2021-09-15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 4 788 M 6 619 M 6 619 M
Net income 2022 343 M 475 M 475 M
Net Debt 2022 1 934 M 2 674 M 2 674 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 5 933 M 8 212 M 8 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 41 427
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 592,80 GBX
Average target price 597,56 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alejandro Russo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.14.84%8 212
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION22.28%202 649
TARGET CORPORATION38.30%118 223
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.80%62 850
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION3.17%50 463
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.9.96%19 270