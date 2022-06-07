B&M European Value Retail S A : Managers' transactions

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely

associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name1SSA Investments S.à r.l., 55 Avenue Pasteur,L-2311 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg 187.251

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status 2

SSA Investments S.à r.l. is a shareholder of the issuer and a person closely associated with the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the issuer:

Simon Arora, Chief Executive Officer and director of the issuer;

Bobby Arora, Group Trading Director and person discharging managerial responsibilities in relation to the issuer's group.

SSA Investments S.à r.l. is beneficially owned by Simon and Bobby Arora and therefore qualifies as a person closly associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in accordance with article 3(1)(26)(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Initial notification/Amendment 3

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name4 B&M European Retail Value S.A. b) LEI5 213800UK7ZRLY2K1X530

4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument6 GBP Senior Secured Notes 4.0% due 11-2028 Identification code7 XS2411541738 b) Nature of the transaction8 Purchase of senior secured notes c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 897,000 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 1,000,000 - Price11 GBP 897,000 e) Date of the transaction12 06 June 2022 f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue

Date and signature_______________________________

June 7, 2022