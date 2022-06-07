B&M European Value Retail S A : Managers' transactions

SSA Investments S.à r.l. is a shareholder of the issuer and a person closely associated with the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the issuer:
Simon Arora, Chief Executive Officer and director of the issuer;
Bobby Arora, Group Trading Director and person discharging managerial responsibilities in relation to the issuer's group.
SSA Investments S.à r.l. is beneficially owned by Simon and Bobby Arora and therefore qualifies as a person closly associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in accordance with article 3(1)(26)(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Initial notification/Amendment3
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
B&M European Retail Value S.A.
b)
LEI5
213800UK7ZRLY2K1X530
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument6
GBP Senior Secured Notes 4.0% due 11-2028
Identification code7
XS2411541738
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Purchase of senior secured notes
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 16,471,000
18,200,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume10
18,200,000
- Price11
GBP 16,471,000
e)
Date of the transaction12
07 June 2022
f)
Place of transaction13
outside a trading venue
Date and signature_______________________________
June 7, 2022
Shane Califf
Marija Prechtlein
