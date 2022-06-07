Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
  Report
06/07 11:35:15 am EDT
379.00 GBX   -1.02%
B&M European Value Retail S A : Managers' transactions

06/07/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely

associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name1SSA Investments S.à r.l., 55 Avenue Pasteur,L-2311 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg 187.251

2. Reason for the notification

  1. Position/status2

SSA Investments S.à r.l. is a shareholder of the issuer and a person closely associated with the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the issuer:

  • Simon Arora, Chief Executive Officer and director of the issuer;
  • Bobby Arora, Group Trading Director and person discharging managerial responsibilities in relation to the issuer's group.
    SSA Investments S.à r.l. is beneficially owned by Simon and Bobby Arora and therefore qualifies as a person closly associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in accordance with article 3(1)(26)(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
  1. Initial notification/Amendment3

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

B&M European Retail Value S.A.

b)

LEI5

213800UK7ZRLY2K1X530

4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

  1. Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument6

GBP Senior Secured Notes 4.0% due 11-2028

Identification code7

XS2411541738

b)

Nature of the transaction8

Purchase of senior secured notes

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 16,471,000

18,200,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume10

18,200,000

- Price11

GBP 16,471,000

e)

Date of the transaction12

07 June 2022

f)

Place of transaction13

outside a trading venue

Date and signature_______________________________

June 7, 2022

Shane Califf

Marija Prechtlein

  1. For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
  2. For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.
    For persons closely associated:
    - An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
    - Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.
  3. Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.
  4. Full name of the entity
  5. Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.
  6. Indication as to the nature of the instrument:
  • a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
  • an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.
  1. Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
  2. Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
    Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
  3. Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.
    Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
  4. The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:
  • relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
  • are of the same nature;
  • are executed on the same day; and
  • are executed on the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under

Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

11 Price information:

  • In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;
  • In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.
    Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
  1. Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.
  2. Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory
    technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention
    'outside a trading venue'.

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 17:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
