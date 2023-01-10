Advanced search
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
2023-01-10
449.00 GBX   +0.31%
11:34aB&m European Value Retail S A : Managers' transactions
PU
05:12aJefferies likes Inchcape; HSBC cuts Clarkson
AN
01/09Factbox-How British retailers fared over cost-of-living crisis Christmas
RE
B&M European Value Retail S A : Managers' transactions

01/10/2023 | 11:34am EST
B&M European Value Retail S.A.

PCA of PDMR Share Purchase

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

notification

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated

Legal person

Alison Schmidt

2.

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Alison Schmidt is a PCA of Michael Schmidt who is a person discharging managerial

responsibilities as CFO of the Company.

Initial

Initial

notification/

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

Issuer

B&M European Value Retail S.A.

LEI

213800UK7ZRLY2K1X530

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

Description of

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

the financial

instrument,

type of

Instrument

Identification

ISIN LU1072616219

Code

Nature of the

Purchase of ordinary shares

transaction

Currency

GBP

Price(s) and

Price

Volume

Total

volume(s)

GBP £4.487109

5000

GBP £22,435.55

Aggregated

Price

Volume

Total

Information

GBP £4.487109

5000

GBP £22,435.55

Date of

2023-01-10

Transaction

Place of

London

transaction

1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

  1. For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.
    For persons closely associated:
    - an indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities, - the name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.
  2. Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.
  3. Full name of the entity.
  1. Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.
  2. Indication as to the nature of the instrument:
  • a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
  • an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

7Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.

  1. Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
  2. Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.
    Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.
  3. The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:
  • relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
  • are of the same nature;
  • are executed on the same day; and
  • are executed on the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.

11 Price information:

  • In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;
  • In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.

13Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue'.

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 16:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
