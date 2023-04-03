B&M European Value Retail S A : Maturity Extension

3 April 2023

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE FOLLOWING NOTES ISSEUD BY

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

£400,000,000 3.625% senior secured notes due 2025 (ISIN: XS2199627030)

(the "2025 Notes")

£250,000,000 4.000% senior secured notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS2411541738)

(the "2028 Notes")

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (the "Issuer") (BME:LN) announces that, (i) in accordance with section 4.15 of the indenture, dated 13 July 2020 (the "2025 Notes Indenture"), between, inter alia, the Issuer, Deutsche Trustee Company Limited (the "Trustee"), as trustee, and B&M European Value Retail 1 S.à r.l., B&M European Value Retail 2 S.à r.l., B&M European Value Retail Holdco 1 Ltd, B&M European Value Retail Holdco 2 Ltd, B&M European Value Retail Holdco 3 Ltd, B&M European Value Retail Holdco 4 Ltd, EV Retail Limited and B & M Retail Limited (collectively, the "Guarantors"), as initial guarantors, as may be amended, restated and supplemented from time to time and, most recently, by way of a supplemental indenture between the Issuer, the Trustee and the New Guarantors (as defined below), dated 31 March 2023, and (ii) in accordance with section 4.15 of the indenture, dated 24 November 2021 (the "2028 Notes Indenture" and, together with the 2025 Notes Indenture, the "Notes Indentures")), between, inter alia, the Issuer, the Trustee, as trustee, and the Guarantors, as initial guarantors, as may be amended, restated and supplemented from time to time and, most recently, by way of a supplemental indenture between the Issuer, the Trustee and the New Guarantors (as defined below), dated 31 March 2023, the following entities:

Heron Foods Limited (LEI: 213800T3K97CVGZWG738); and Heron Food Group Limited (LEI: 213800EQECDF59OTXP44),

(together, the "New Guarantors") have guaranteed the obligations under the Indentures and become Guarantors under (i) the 2025 Notes issued under the 2025 Notes Indenture and (ii) the 2028 Notes issued under the 2028 Notes Indenture.