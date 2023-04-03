B&M European Value Retail S A : Maturity Extension
04/03/2023 | 10:25am EDT
3 April 2023
B&M European Value Retail S.A.
Bank Facilities Extension
B&M European Value Retail S.A. ("the Group"), the UK's leading variety goods value retailer, announces that it has completed a refinancing of its bank facilities ("Group Facilities").
The extended Group Facilities, provided by a syndicate of seven banks, total £450m of commitments and comprise a £225m term loan and a £225m revolving credit facility ("RCF") with a five-year maturity, plus two additional one-year extension options subject to mutual consent with the bank syndicate. Together these will fully cover our anticipated bank borrowing requirements and they replace the existing £300m term loan and £155m RCF that were expected to mature in April 2025. The thresholds on the financial covenant ratio and applicable interest margins are equivalent to existing levels but will now reflect and be calculated under IFRS16 accounting conventions.
Due to the applicable terms of the security structure of the Group's borrowings, Heron Foods Limited and Heron Food Group Limited will now also act as guarantors of the Group Facilities and also the Group's outstanding £400m 2025 senior secured notes, and its £250m 2028 senior secured notes. The notification of the change to the security structure, that is contemporaneously being made to notes holders, is reproduced below for information.
NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF NOTES ISSUED BY B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
£400,000,000 3.625% senior secured notes due 2025 (ISIN: XS2199627030)
(the "2025 Notes")
£250,000,000 4.000% senior secured notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS2411541738)
(the "2028 Notes")
B&M European Value Retail S.A. (the "Issuer") (BME:LN) announces that, (i) in accordance with section 4.15 of the indenture, dated 13 July 2020 (the "2025 Notes Indenture"), between, inter alia, the Issuer, Deutsche Trustee Company Limited (the "Trustee"), as trustee, and B&M European Value Retail 1 S.à r.l., B&M European Value Retail 2 S.à r.l., B&M European Value Retail Holdco 1 Ltd, B&M European Value Retail Holdco 2 Ltd, B&M European Value Retail Holdco 3 Ltd, B&M European Value Retail Holdco 4 Ltd, EV Retail Limited and B & M Retail Limited (collectively, the "Guarantors"), as initial guarantors, as may be amended, restated and supplemented from time to time and, most recently, by way of a supplemental indenture between the Issuer, the Trustee and the New Guarantors (as defined below), dated 31 March 2023, and (ii) in accordance with section 4.15 of the indenture, dated 24 November 2021 (the "2028 Notes Indenture" and, together with the 2025 Notes Indenture, the "Notes Indentures")), between, inter alia, the Issuer, the Trustee, as trustee, and the Guarantors, as initial guarantors, as may be amended, restated and supplemented from time to time and, most recently, by way of a supplemental indenture between the Issuer, the Trustee and the New Guarantors (as defined below), dated 31 March 2023, the following entities:
Heron Foods Limited (LEI: 213800T3K97CVGZWG738); and
Heron Food Group Limited (LEI: 213800EQECDF59OTXP44),
(together, the "New Guarantors") have guaranteed the obligations under the Indentures and become Guarantors under (i) the 2025 Notes issued under the 2025 Notes Indenture and (ii) the 2028 Notes issued under the 2028 Notes Indenture.
Information on the New Guarantors
Name of New
Jurisdiction
Date
of
Registered
Registered
Business
Guarantor
of
Incorporation
Number
Address
Activity
Incorporation
Heron
Foods
England and
3 October
01392197
The Vault
Retail sale in
Limited
Wales
1978
Dakota Drive,
non-
Estuary
specialised
Commerce
stores with
Park, Speke,
food,
Liverpool, L24
beverages or
8RJ
tobacco
predominating
Heron
Food
England and
19 August
04514523
The Vault
Activities of
Group Limited
Wales
2002
Dakota Drive,
head offices
Estuary
Commerce
Park, Speke,
Liverpool,
England, L24
8RJ
The New Guarantors are indirect subsidiaries of the Issuer.
