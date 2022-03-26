B&M European Value Retail S A : New B&M in Colchester Officially Opens

The long-awaited brand new B&M store in Colchester was officially opened this morning, much to the joy of local customers.

The latest B&M store will allow locals to experience the variety retailer's great selection of branded and own label products.

A wide range of branded products are available to purchase, including toys, food & drink, homeware, electricals, pet products, health & beauty and much more.

And store staff were delighted to welcome Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Chairty as their VIP, who were invited to cut the ribbon on opening day.

In addition to opening the new store, the charity received £250 worth of B&M vouchers as a thank you for taking part and for all their hard work in the community.

A spokesperson from B&M said: "We're feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people during these difficult times and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store."

"We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door."