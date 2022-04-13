B&M European Value Retail S A : Nottingham Shoppers Delighted with New B&M Store

Shoppers in Nottingham now have a brand new B&M Store to get excited about, with their new Castle Marina Retail Park store now open!

Another welcome addition to the B&M family, the new Castle Marina store is a boost to the local economy, creating 68 new jobs for people in the community. Alongside providing job opportunities, the new store is helping shoppers to find a wide range of branded products, including toys, food & drink, pet products, DIY, health and beauty and much more.

Store staff were asked to invite a local charity to cut the ribbon and officially open the store. They chose Home-Start, a charity with a network of trained parent volunteers who support families with young children, to be their VIP guests for the day.

Home-Start has become a leading charity in family support and early year's development, an area increasingly recognised for its crucial importance to a child's future life-chances

As thank you for cutting the ribbon at the Castle Marina Retail Park store, Home-Start were awarded £250 worth of B&M vouchers in recognition of the hard work they do in the community.

Commenting on the new opening, the Store Manager said "Home-Start really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work."

They also commented: "Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can't wait to get the doors open next week and show customers their brand new B&M store."