Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/13 06:25:09 am EDT
533.20 GBX   -3.02%
05:05aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Celebrates Dundee Clepington Expansion
PU
04/11B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Re-Opens New & Improved Burnley Store
PU
03/26B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Opens Brand New Store in Ramsey
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B&M European Value Retail S A : Nottingham Shoppers Delighted with New B&M Store

04/13/2022 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shoppers in Nottingham now have a brand new B&M Store to get excited about, with their new Castle Marina Retail Park store now open!

Another welcome addition to the B&M family, the new Castle Marina store is a boost to the local economy, creating 68 new jobs for people in the community. Alongside providing job opportunities, the new store is helping shoppers to find a wide range of branded products, including toys, food & drink, pet products, DIY, health and beauty and much more.

Store staff were asked to invite a local charity to cut the ribbon and officially open the store. They chose Home-Start, a charity with a network of trained parent volunteers who support families with young children, to be their VIP guests for the day.

Home-Start has become a leading charity in family support and early year's development, an area increasingly recognised for its crucial importance to a child's future life-chances

As thank you for cutting the ribbon at the Castle Marina Retail Park store, Home-Start were awarded £250 worth of B&M vouchers in recognition of the hard work they do in the community.

Commenting on the new opening, the Store Manager said "Home-Start really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work."

They also commented: "Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can't wait to get the doors open next week and show customers their brand new B&M store."

For more information please visit our Nottingham - Castle Marina Retail Park store.

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
05:05aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Celebrates Dundee Clepington Expansion
PU
04/11B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Re-Opens New & Improved Burnley Store
PU
03/26B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Opens Brand New Store in Ramsey
PU
03/26B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : New B&M in Colchester Officially Opens
PU
03/25Credit Suisse Cuts B&M European Value Retail To Neutral From Outperform, Lowers PT
MT
03/25Commodity-linked shares lift FTSE to the third week of gains
RE
03/25B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Customers Delighted as B&M Opens New Store in Syston
PU
03/25B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : A Brand New B&M Store Opens in Pitsea
PU
03/23B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Hertfordshire Welcomes New B&M Store In Borehamwood Shoppi..
PU
03/14B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Scarborough Seamer Road Unveils Brand New B&M Store
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 758 M 6 203 M 6 203 M
Net income 2022 416 M 542 M 542 M
Net Debt 2022 2 005 M 2 614 M 2 614 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 5 505 M 7 176 M 7 176 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 41 427
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 549,80 GBX
Average target price 626,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alejandro Russo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.-13.28%7 176
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION2.41%257 673
TARGET CORPORATION-0.92%106 976
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.03%69 641
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION3.39%55 785
DOLLARAMA INC.14.75%16 870