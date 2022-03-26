Log in
B&M European Value Retail S A : Opens Brand New Store in Ramsey

03/26/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Customers in Ramsey were delighted this morning following the grand opening of their brand new B&M Store.

The store boasts a wide range of branded products, including toys, food & drink, homeware, electricals, pet products, health & beauty and much more.

To mark the occasion representatives from the Ramsey Neighbourhoods Trust were invited to cut the ribbon and officially unveil the refurbished store.

The charity received £250 worth of B&M vouchers in recognition of the hard work they carry out in the community.

The store manager said: "We're feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store."

"Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready, and we can't wait to show customers their brand new B&M store."

For more information please visit our Ramsey store.

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 10:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
