  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:33:52 2023-02-06 am EST
482.80 GBX   -2.17%
05:10aB&m European Value Retail S A : Proud To Open Brand New Discount Store In Kilmarnock
PU
02/03FTSE 100 hits all-time high; energy stocks jump
RE
02/03Deutsche Bank Raises B&M European Value Retail to Buy from Hold, Boosts PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&M European Value Retail S A : Proud To Open Brand New Discount Store In Kilmarnock

02/06/2023 | 05:10am EST
B&M was proud to officially open its Glencairn - Kilmarnock store following a large construction operation. Located at Glencairn Retail Park, the store has now opened to the public as of the 4th of January. Our loyal customers requested a B&M store, and we delivered.

B&M Kilmarnock is the perfect place to go if you're looking for a place to pick up all your favourite brands quickly and easily, for the best possible price!

The brand-new store is much bigger with over 24,461sqft. of sales space and a huge variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware. The store also boasts a 9,505sqft. garden centre selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The colleagues at B&M Kilmarnock were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Action for Children Moving On to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Action for Children Moving On protect and support children and young people. They do this by providing practical and emotional care and support. In addition, they campaign to bring lasting improvements to their lives through education and employment opportunities.

The team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

Kayleigh Graham is the Store Manager and has been with the business for 12 years having previously been the Store Manager of our Prestwick store. Alexis Massom is the Deputy Store Manager and has been with the business for 12 years having previously been the Deputy Manager in our Kilmarnock store.

For more information please visit our Kilmarnock store.

Attachments

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 10:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 4 954 M 5 991 M 5 991 M
Net income 2023 380 M 459 M 459 M
Net Debt 2023 2 057 M 2 488 M 2 488 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 3,05%
Capitalization 4 944 M 5 980 M 5 980 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 38 301
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 493,50 GBX
Average target price 482,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Russo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.19.99%5 980
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION12.77%228 432
TARGET CORPORATION18.60%81 364
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.27%67 534
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-7.37%50 995
DOLLARAMA INC.0.08%16 848