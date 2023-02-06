B&M European Value Retail S A : Proud To Open Brand New Discount Store In Kilmarnock

B&M was proud to officially open its Glencairn - Kilmarnock store following a large construction operation. Located at Glencairn Retail Park, the store has now opened to the public as of the 4th of January. Our loyal customers requested a B&M store, and we delivered.

B&M Kilmarnock is the perfect place to go if you're looking for a place to pick up all your favourite brands quickly and easily, for the best possible price!

The brand-new store is much bigger with over 24,461sqft. of sales space and a huge variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware. The store also boasts a 9,505sqft. garden centre selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The colleagues at B&M Kilmarnock were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Action for Children Moving On to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Action for Children Moving On protect and support children and young people. They do this by providing practical and emotional care and support. In addition, they campaign to bring lasting improvements to their lives through education and employment opportunities.

The team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

Kayleigh Graham is the Store Manager and has been with the business for 12 years having previously been the Store Manager of our Prestwick store. Alexis Massom is the Deputy Store Manager and has been with the business for 12 years having previously been the Deputy Manager in our Kilmarnock store.