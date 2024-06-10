The people of Maesteg, Bridgend were delighted on Saturday the 8th of June when their new B&M discount store opened. The new store has brought a welcome boost to the local economy and created 30 jobs for local people.

B&M completed extensive refurbishment works on a previous Wilko store to ensure the best possible shopping experience for the people Maesteg. The new store now boasts over 10,000sqft of big brands at even better prices.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food. There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Bridgend Foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Bridgend Foodbank were founded in 2009 and don't think anyone in the community should have to face going hungry. That's why they provide three days' nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. Bridgend Foodbank issued 7,260 emergency supplies to people in crisis last year.

The store manager from B&M said: "We're feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store."

The store manager also commented: "Bridgend Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do."

For more information please visit our Maesteg store.

