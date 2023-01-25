B&M European Value Retail S A : To Open Brand New Discount Store In Macclesfield

B&M was proud to officially open its brand new Cheshire - Macclesfield store following a large construction operation. Located at Barracks Mill Retail Park, the store has now opened to the public as of the 25th of January. Our loyal customers requested a B&M store, and we delivered.

B&M Macclesfield is the perfect place to go if you're looking for a place to pick up all your favourite brands quickly and easily, for the best possible price!

The brand-new store is much bigger with over 21,134sqft. of sales space is offering a huge variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware. The store also boasts a 6,878sqft. garden centre selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The colleagues at B&M Macclesfield were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from East Cheshire Hospice to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

East Cheshire Hospice has been caring for people suffering from life-limiting illnesses since 1988. They put their patients, carers, and patient's families at the centre of everything that they do. They prioritise each patient's wishes and needs, ensuring that they receive the best overall quality of life by providing not only expert medical treatment physically, but also emotional and spiritual support.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager, said: "It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic."

"A big thank you to the team at East Cheshire Hospice who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do."