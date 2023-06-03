B&M European Value Retail S A : Unveils New Fforestfach Store & Garden Centre, Creating Over 60 Jobs

B&M is excited to announce the opening of its new store and Garden Centre in West Retail Park, Fforestfach, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

Creating over 60 jobs for the community, the brand-new store - spanning 29,610sqft - also offers a 4,865sqft garden centre with a wide range of plant varieties and gardening essentials to choose from.

Customers can look forward to a diverse selection of branded groceries at unbeatable prices, including food, drinks, and pet food. Additionally, the store will feature an impressive assortment of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and more.

To mark the occasion, B&M invited the team from Action for Children Swansea, a local charity dedicated to protecting and supporting children and young people, to officially unveil the new store.

Action for Children Swansea provides practical and emotional care and support, amplifying the voices of children and campaigning for lasting improvements in their lives. The organization also offers housing-related assistance to young parents aged 16-25 and their children, helping them secure and maintain tenancies, create safe homes, and pursue personal development through education, training, volunteering, and employment.

The store manager expressed enthusiasm about the employment opportunities created for the local community and expressed hope that customers would be pleased with the new store.

Regarding the charity choice, the manager stated, "Action for Children Swansea truly impressed us, and we wanted to provide them with VIP treatment to express our gratitude for their outstanding work. We hope our donation can support them in continuing their invaluable efforts."