  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-06-02 am EDT
539.80 GBX   +1.96%
04:01aB&m European Value Retail S A : Unveils New Fforestfach Store & Garden Centre, Creating Over 60 Jobs
PU
06/01Stocks green amid cooling eurozone inflation
AN
06/01Goldman Sachs Boosts B&M European Value Retail PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&M European Value Retail S A : Unveils New Fforestfach Store & Garden Centre, Creating Over 60 Jobs

06/03/2023 | 04:01am EDT
B&M is excited to announce the opening of its new store and Garden Centre in West Retail Park, Fforestfach, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

Creating over 60 jobs for the community, the brand-new store - spanning 29,610sqft - also offers a 4,865sqft garden centre with a wide range of plant varieties and gardening essentials to choose from.

Customers can look forward to a diverse selection of branded groceries at unbeatable prices, including food, drinks, and pet food. Additionally, the store will feature an impressive assortment of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and more.

To mark the occasion, B&M invited the team from Action for Children Swansea, a local charity dedicated to protecting and supporting children and young people, to officially unveil the new store.

Action for Children Swansea provides practical and emotional care and support, amplifying the voices of children and campaigning for lasting improvements in their lives. The organization also offers housing-related assistance to young parents aged 16-25 and their children, helping them secure and maintain tenancies, create safe homes, and pursue personal development through education, training, volunteering, and employment.

The store manager expressed enthusiasm about the employment opportunities created for the local community and expressed hope that customers would be pleased with the new store.

Regarding the charity choice, the manager stated, "Action for Children Swansea truly impressed us, and we wanted to provide them with VIP treatment to express our gratitude for their outstanding work. We hope our donation can support them in continuing their invaluable efforts."

For more information please visit our Fforestfach store.

Attachments

Disclaimer

B&M European Value Retail SA published this content on 03 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2023 08:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 4 965 M 6 194 M 6 194 M
Net income 2023 382 M 477 M 477 M
Net Debt 2023 2 074 M 2 588 M 2 588 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 2,76%
Capitalization 5 408 M 6 747 M 6 747 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 43 505
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 539,80 GBX
Average target price 516,70 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Russo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Schmidt Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.31.24%6 747
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION12.29%227 191
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.95%67 210
TARGET CORPORATION-12.00%61 489
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-32.54%36 398
DOLLARAMA INC.5.42%17 729
