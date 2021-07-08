B&M European Value Retail S A : Discounter B&M sees UK sales fall in latest quarter

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - B&M, the British
discount retailer, reported a fall in underlying sales in its
home market in its latest quarter, reflecting a very tough
comparison with the same period last year when shoppers
stocked-up for a first COVID-19 lockdown.
The FTSE 100 listed group, which sells everything from food
to homewares, do-it-yourself and gardening products, said
like-for-like revenue at its B&M UK business fell 4.4% in the 13
weeks to June 26, its fiscal first quarter, versus growth of
24.5% in the second half of its 2020-21 year.
Comparing the period to the first quarter two years ago,
before the pandemic impacted trading, like-for-like revenue was
up 21.3%.
The group, whose full name is B&M European Value Retail, has
performed well during the pandemic. Its stores were allowed to
stay open through multiple UK lockdowns because they sell some
food, and its low prices and out-of-town locations chimed with
consumers.
B&M said trading patterns were volatile throughout the
quarter, with a pull-forward in gardening demand boosting
revenue in the final two weeks of the 2020-21 year and early
weeks of 2021-22, and also depressing the subsequent weeks.
It said overall group revenue rose 3.1% in the quarter.
B&M said while it continued to be too early to predict
likely revenue and profitability outcomes for 2021-22, the group
was on track with its plans for the year and expected the
two-year like-for-like measure in the core B&M UK business to
remain strong.
Shares in B&M, up 16% so far this year, closed on Wednesday
at 577 pence, valuing the business at 5.8 billion pounds ($8
billion).
($1 = 0.7256 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout)