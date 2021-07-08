Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B&M European Value Retail S A : Discounter B&M sees UK sales fall in latest quarter

07/08/2021 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - B&M, the British discount retailer, reported a fall in underlying sales in its home market in its latest quarter, reflecting a very tough comparison with the same period last year when shoppers stocked-up for a first COVID-19 lockdown.

The FTSE 100 listed group, which sells everything from food to homewares, do-it-yourself and gardening products, said like-for-like revenue at its B&M UK business fell 4.4% in the 13 weeks to June 26, its fiscal first quarter, versus growth of 24.5% in the second half of its 2020-21 year.

Comparing the period to the first quarter two years ago, before the pandemic impacted trading, like-for-like revenue was up 21.3%.

The group, whose full name is B&M European Value Retail, has performed well during the pandemic. Its stores were allowed to stay open through multiple UK lockdowns because they sell some food, and its low prices and out-of-town locations chimed with consumers.

B&M said trading patterns were volatile throughout the quarter, with a pull-forward in gardening demand boosting revenue in the final two weeks of the 2020-21 year and early weeks of 2021-22, and also depressing the subsequent weeks.

It said overall group revenue rose 3.1% in the quarter.

B&M said while it continued to be too early to predict likely revenue and profitability outcomes for 2021-22, the group was on track with its plans for the year and expected the two-year like-for-like measure in the core B&M UK business to remain strong.

Shares in B&M, up 16% so far this year, closed on Wednesday at 577 pence, valuing the business at 5.8 billion pounds ($8 billion). ($1 = 0.7256 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2021
All news about B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
02:43aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A  : Discounter B&M sees UK sales fall in latest qua..
RE
02:25aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A  : Fiscal Q1 Revenue Rises 3% On Sales Recovery
MT
02:02aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A  : Earnings Flash (BME.L) B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAI..
MT
07/01B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A  : UBS Boosts B&M PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
06/14Marshall Wace, Citadel Among Funds Shorting GBP1 Billion of UK Stock in Beari..
DJ
06/08B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A  : Berenberg Lifts B&M PT, Keep Buy Rating
MT
06/04Banks drag FTSE 100 down; airline shares lower on travel restrictions
RE
06/03European Stocks End Mixed Amid Higher Services PMIs, UK Travel List Update
MT
06/03B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A  : Fiscal 2021 Profit Booms But Margins Seen Retur..
MT
06/03B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A  : Profit More Than Quadruples in 'Exceptional' FY..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 765 M 6 566 M 6 566 M
Net income 2022 326 M 449 M 449 M
Net Debt 2022 1 814 M 2 500 M 2 500 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 5 781 M 7 961 M 7 967 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 41 427
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 577,60 GBX
Average target price 583,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alejandro Russo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.11.89%7 802
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION7.40%174 401
TARGET CORPORATION40.23%119 006
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.95%57 163
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION5.33%50 054
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.24.26%21 617