    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:02 2022-06-29 am EDT
378.25 GBX   -0.38%
02:38aBritish retailer B&M's sales drop in first quarter
RE
02:11aB&M European Value Retail Reiterates FY23 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance As Q1 Revenue Slips
MT
06/21B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British retailer B&M's sales drop in first quarter

06/29/2022 | 02:38am EDT
A person walks through the car park of a B&M store in London

(Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M on Wednesday reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2023 core profit and reported a dip in first-quarter group sales, reflecting a tough comparison with a year-ago period when consumers stocked up during lockdowns.

The FTSE 100-listed firm, which sells everything from food to homeware, gardening and do-it-yourself products, said its group revenue dropped to 1.16 billion pounds ($1.41 billion) in the first quarter ended June 25, down from 1.19 billion pounds a year ago.

B&M said there were no changes to its outlook, with fiscal 2023 group adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) expected to be in the range of 550 million pounds to 600 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. -1.43% 379.7 Delayed Quote.-40.11%
FTSE 100 0.90% 7323.41 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 752 M 5 792 M 5 792 M
Net income 2022 416 M 507 M 507 M
Net Debt 2022 1 985 M 2 419 M 2 419 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 3 801 M 4 633 M 4 633 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 38 301
Free-Float 93,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 379,70 GBX
Average target price 493,06 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alejandro Russo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.-40.11%4 633
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-17.45%214 590
TARGET CORPORATION-35.36%69 749
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.32%58 436
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION3.29%56 273
DOLLARAMA INC.19.67%16 932