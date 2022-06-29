British retailer B&M's sales drop in first quarter

The FTSE 100-listed firm, which sells everything from food to homeware, gardening and do-it-yourself products, said its group revenue dropped to 1.16 billion pounds ($1.41 billion) in the first quarter ended June 25, down from 1.19 billion pounds a year ago.

B&M said there were no changes to its outlook, with fiscal 2023 group adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) expected to be in the range of 550 million pounds to 600 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

