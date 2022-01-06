Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Inflation casts a shadow over UK retailers for 2022

01/06/2022 | 11:14am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers cross Oxford StreetLondon

LONDON (Reuters) - Three leading British retailers on Thursday underscored the threat they face from inflation this year, with their bosses fretting over the need to remain competitive as surging prices threaten customer spending power.

Next, Britain's most profitable clothing retailer, said it expected higher freight and manufacturing costs to push its prices up by 6% in the second half of 2022, raising doubts as to whether customers' wages would be able to keep up. The Bank of England expects overall consumer price inflation to hit that figure in April, its highest since 1992, before easing off.

Next boss Simon Wolfson told Reuters the gap between general wages and its prices would largely determine the company's fortunes in 2022.

"The positive for retail is that we can adjust our pricing," he said. "So if wage inflation is in line with our price increases - I don't think it will be, but if it is - then it's not going to be nearly as much of a problem as if wage inflation is a long way behind."

Greggs, a food-to-go retailer, said its costs were driven by government-mandated hikes to the minimum wage, and the rise in prices of ingredients. With order contracts in place, it has visibility for the next four to six months.

"This year is a more challenging year than most because you've got inflation coming at you from both the ingredient side and from the labour side," outgoing CEO Roger Whiteside told Reuters.

He said that while Greggs had, and would try, to push through small price rises, the group had to be cheaper than rivals.

B&M, a discount retailer that has performed strongly during the pandemic, upgraded its profit forecast on Thursday. But it tempered its upbeat tone with an acknowledgement that 2022 would bring further supply chain disruption, inflationary pressures and uncertainty from COVID-19.

Rising inflation is the major cloud on the horizon for the global economy, as supply chain disruption, higher energy costs, labour shortages and a post-lockdown revival in demand for goods pushes up prices at rates not seen for decades.

That will all place additional pressure on consumer spending after years of stagnant wage growth in real terms. In April, British consumers will face a rise in taxes and energy bills.

They are also facing higher food prices. Grocery price inflation reached 3.5% in December, its highest since spring 2020, adding nearly 15 pounds ($20) to shoppers' average monthly grocery bills, according to industry data published on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7392 pounds)

(Writing by Kate Holton; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Paul Sandle and James Davey


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. -1.17% 626.8 Delayed Quote.0.03%
GREGGS PLC -2.52% 3282 Delayed Quote.1.05%
NEXT PLC -1.72% 7899.5892 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
All news about B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
11:14aInflation casts a shadow over UK retailers for 2022
RE
07:58aUK's B&M expects annual profit ahead of estimates on early decision to import stock
RE
07:21aB&M European Value Retail Lifts FY22 Guidance on Strong Fiscal Q3 Performance
MT
07:18aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Motherwell Brandon Parade South Store Unveils Huge Expansi..
PU
07:08aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
07:03aEarnings Flash (BME.L) B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL Reports Q3 Revenue GBP1.40B
MT
2021Citigroup Keeps B&M European Value Retail At Neutral, Lifts PT
MT
2021B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : Dividends
PU
2021B&M European Value Retail S.A. Announces Special Dividend, Payable 14 January 2022
CI
2021B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S A : New B&M Store Opens in Bedford
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 755 M 6 428 M -
Net income 2022 389 M 526 M -
Net Debt 2022 1 933 M 2 613 M -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 6 350 M 8 614 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 41 427
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 634,20 GBX
Average target price 621,90 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alejandro Russo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.0.03%8 614
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-3.13%243 852
TARGET CORPORATION-1.11%109 652
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.00%63 023
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-0.86%54 173
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-5.90%18 214