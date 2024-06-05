LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British discount chain B&M said it was confident on the outlook for profit growth in the year ahead after reporting a 9.7% rise in its 2023/24 year that reflected a similar rise in revenue which was boosted by 78 new store openings.

The FTSE 100 retailer, which sells everything from garden furniture and electrical items to toys and food, has proved a resilient performer through the cost of living crisis.

It said on Wednesday it made year to March 30 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), its preferred profit measure, of 629 million pounds ($803 million) - in line with guidance issued in April. Revenue was 5.5 billion pounds, up 10.1%.

"Despite the more challenging comparatives, with continued new store openings, and a laser focus on low prices and best in class retail standards, we remain confident in our outlook for cash generation and profit growth," Chief Executive Alex Russo said.

In its 2024/25 year, B&M plans to open not less than 45 gross new B&M stores in the UK, plus a "meaningful number" in France and for its Heron Foods business.

($1 = 0.7831 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)