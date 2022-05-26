Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  B&M European Value Retail S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BME   LU1072616219

B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.

(BME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/26 10:28:17 am EDT
459.05 GBX   +7.96%
09:59aUK retail stocks rally on government's household support package
RE
04/22B&M European Value Retail CEO To Retire In 2023; Shares Drop 7%
MT
04/22UK stocks fall on hawkish cenbanks, weak retail sales data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK retail stocks rally on government's household support package

05/26/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Logo of food and clothes' retailer Marks and Spencer is seen at a branch in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in British retailers rallied on Thursday on hopes that a new 15 billion pound ($19 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills will encourage them to keep spending.

Britain announced a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers' profits alongside the package of household support.

That sparked a rally in retail stocks that have been battered in recent months over the feared repercussions of the cost-of-living crisis.

Shares in Ocado were up 11.2% at 1339 GMT, while Marks & Spencer was 8.5% higher, B&M had added 7.4%, Next was up 6.6% and Primark owner Associated British Foods had risen 3.9%.

British consumers are still facing the biggest squeeze on disposable income since at least the 1950s, with inflation at 9% and set to climb further.

On Wednesday, M&S said Britons would not feel the full force of the cost of living crisis until the autumn. Despite Thursday's rally, M&S shares are still down 35% this year.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 4.64% 1728 Delayed Quote.-17.80%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 7.46% 456.9 Delayed Quote.-32.93%
KINGFISHER PLC 2.52% 267.9 Delayed Quote.-22.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.93% 116.51 Delayed Quote.45.92%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 8.04% 149.85 Delayed Quote.-40.08%
NEXT PLC 7.41% 6586.11 Delayed Quote.-24.81%
WTI 2.58% 113.629 Delayed Quote.46.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 752 M 5 967 M 5 967 M
Net income 2022 416 M 523 M 523 M
Net Debt 2022 1 985 M 2 493 M 2 493 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 4 257 M 5 346 M 5 346 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 41 427
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&M European Value Retail S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 425,20 GBX
Average target price 611,56 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Arora Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alejandro Russo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Richard Bamford Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Thomas McMillan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tiffany Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.-32.93%5 346
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-22.47%195 067
TARGET CORPORATION-35.21%72 529
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.89%63 040
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-17.17%44 691
DOLLARAMA INC.8.50%15 621