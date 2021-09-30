B O S Better Online : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Form 6-K)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

IN U.S. DOLLARS

UNAUDITED

INDEX

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,929 $ 1,036 Restricted bank deposits 139 140 Trade receivables 10,020 9,172 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,089 1,311 Inventories 4,816 4,871 Total current assets 17,993 16,530 LONG TERM ASSETS 26 59 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,091 956 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 987 767 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 30 40 GOODWILL 4,676 4,676 Total assets $ 24,803 $ 23,028

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 835 $ 815 Operating lease liabilities, current 480 557 Trade payables 5,453 5,492 Employees and payroll accruals 929 985 Deferred revenues 702 601 Advances net of inventory in progress 202 68 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 89 391 Total current liabilities 8,690 8,909 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 903 1,216 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 636 367 Long-term deferred revenues 180 303 Accrued severance pay 329 364 Total long-term liabilities 2,048 2,250 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES EQUITY: Share capital Ordinary shares: Authorized; 8,000,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; Issued and outstanding: 5,223,750 and 4,391,163 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 83,776 81,849 Additional paid-in capital 983 978 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (243 ) (243 ) Accumulated deficit (70,451 ) (70,715 ) Total equity 14,065 11,869 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,803 $ 23,028

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Six months period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 16,557 $ 14,946 Cost of revenues 13,274 11,718 Inventory Impairment - 671 Gross profit $ 3,283 $ 2,557 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 114 21 Sales and marketing 1,929 1,953 General and administrative 877 843 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 988 Total operating costs and expenses 2,920 3,805 Operating income (loss) 363 (1,248 ) Financial expenses, net (98 ) (137 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income 265 (1,385 ) Taxes on income (1 ) - Net income (loss) $ 264 $ (1,385 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.32 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 5,188,341 4,265,456 Diluted 5,365,243 4,265,456

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Six months period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Net income (loss) $ 264 $ (1,385 ) Cash flow hedging instruments: Change in unrealized gains and losses - 3 Gain in respect of derivative instruments designated for cash flow hedge, net of taxes - 10 Other comprehensive gain - 13 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 264 $ (1,372 )

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)

Ordinary

shares Share

capital

and

additional

paid-in

capital Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss Accumulated

deficit Total

shareholders'

equity Balance as of January 1, 2020 4,257,790 $ 82,545 $ (233 ) $ (69,755 ) $ 12,557 Issuance of Ordinary shares, net 7,665 12 - - 12 Exercise of options 53,451 109 - - 109 Other comprehensive income - - 13 - 13 Share-based compensation expense - 39 - - 39 Net loss - - - (1,385 ) (1,385 ) Balance as of June 30, 2020 (unaudited) 4,318,906 $ 82,705 $ (220 ) $ (71,140 ) $ 11,345 Balance as of January 1, 2021 4,391,163 $ 82,827 $ (243 ) $ (70,715 ) $ 11,869 Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net 807,188 1,841 - - 1,841 Exercise of options 25,399 59 - - 59 Share-based compensation expense - 32 - - 32 Net income - - - 264 264 Balance as of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) 5,223,750 $ 84,759 $ (243 ) $ (70,451 ) $ 14,065

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities : Net income (loss) $ 264 $ (1,385 ) Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 121 173 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 988 Interest and Currency fluctuation of loans (29 ) 3 Severance pay, net (35 ) 10 Share-based compensation expenses 32 39 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (848 ) 1,337 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and other long term assets 255 (218 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 189 (538 ) Decrease in trade payables (39 ) (298 ) Decrease in operating lease liabilities (28 ) (31 ) Decrease in employees and payroll accruals, deferred revenues, accrued expenses and other liabilities (380 ) (365 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (498 ) $ (285 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (246 ) (40 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (246 ) $ (40 )

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Unaudited Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants, net 1,841 12 Proceeds from issuance of shares related to options exercised, net 59 109 Proceeds from short and long-term loans 129 774 Repayment of short and long-term loans (393 ) (527 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 1,636 $ 368 Increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 892 43 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 1,176 579 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 2,068 $ 622 Supplementary cash flow activities: (1) Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 31 $ 65

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

NOTE 1: GENERAL

a. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or "the Company") is an Israeli corporation.

The Company's shares are listed on NASDAQ under the ticker BOSC.

b. The Company has three operating divisions: the Intelligent Robotics, the RFID division and the Supply Chain Solutions division.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include:

1. BOS-Dimex Ltd., ("BOS-Dimex"), is an Israeli company that comprises the RFID segment. BOS-Dimex provides comprehensive turn-key solutions for Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC), combining a mobile infrastructure with software application of manufacturers that we represent. BOS-Dimex also offers on-site inventory count services in the fields of apparel, food, convenience and pharma, asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities.

2. BOS-Odem Ltd. ("BOS-Odem"), an Israeli company, is a distributor of electronic components mainly to customers in the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide and a supply chain service provider for aviation customers that prefer to consolidate their component acquisitions through a supplier that is able to provide a comprehensive solution to their components-supply needs. BOS-Odem is part of the Supply Chain Solutions segment; and

3. Ruby-Tech Inc., a New York corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOS-Odem and a part of the Supply Chain Solutions segment.

c. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. The outbreak has reached all of the regions in which we do business, and governmental authorities around the world have implemented numerous measures attempting to contain and mitigate the effects of the virus, including travel bans and restrictions, border closings, quarantines, shelter-in-place orders, shutdowns, limitations or closures of non-essential businesses, and social distancing requirements. The global spread of COVID-19 and actions taken in response have caused and may continue to cause disruptions and/or delays in our supply chain, shipments, and caused significant economic and business disruption to our customers and vendors. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including the duration and severity of the outbreak, the effects of subsequent waves of COVID-19, the ability to maintain our supply chain and restrictions on our business and personnel that may be imposed by governmental rules and regulations implemented to contain or treat COVID-19. Management is monitoring and assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic daily, including recommendations and orders issued by government and public health authorities.

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

NOTE 2: SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The significant accounting policies applied in the financial statements of the Company as of December 31, 2020, were applied consistently in these financial statements.

A. Use of estimates in the preparation of financial statements

The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the dates of the consolidated financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting periods. Actual results could differ from those estimates. As applicable to these consolidated financial statements, the most significant estimates and assumptions relate to the following:

● Inventory valuation

● Impairment test of goodwill and intangible assets

● Allowance for doubtful accounts

● Revenue recognition.

B. Income (loss) per share

The Company computes net loss per share in accordance with ASC 260, "Earnings per share". Basic loss per share is computed by dividing net loss attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, net of the weighted average number of treasury shares (if any).

Diluted loss per ordinary share is computed similar to basic loss per share, except that the denominator is increased to include the number of additional potential ordinary shares that would have been outstanding if the potential ordinary shares had been issued and if the additional ordinary shares were dilutive. Potential ordinary shares are excluded from the computation for a period in which a net loss is reported or if their effect is anti-dilutive.

An amount of 47,500 and 574,889 weighted average outstanding stock options and stock warrants have been excluded from the calculation of the diluted net loss per share for the period of six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, because the effect of the ordinary shares issuable as a result of the exercise or conversion of these instruments was determined to be anti-dilutive.

C. Reclassified amounts

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current year presentation. These reclassifications did not have a material effect on the reported results of operations, shareholder's equity or cash flows.

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

NOTE 3: UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for interim financial information. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (consisting of normal recurring accruals) considered necessary for a fair presentation of the Company's financial position as of June 30, 2021 have been included. Operating results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ended December 31, 2021, or any other interim period in the future.

The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.

The unaudited interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying notes as of December 31, 2020 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on March 30, 2021.

NOTE 4: INVENTORIES

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Raw materials $ 166 $ 116 Inventory in progress 1,280 1,299 Finished goods 4,433 4,389 Net - advances from customers (1,063 ) (933 ) $ 4,816 $ 4,871

NOTE 5: FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

From time to time the Company uses derivative instruments primarily to manage exposure to foreign currency exchange rates. The Company's primary objective in holding derivatives is to reduce the volatility of earnings and cash flows due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates related to forecasted monthly payroll payments of employees, which are paid in NIS.

Gains on designated derivatives reclassified from Other Comprehensive Income into Consolidated Statement of Operations for the reported periods are:

Six months period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Unaudited Line Item in Statement of Operations Derivatives designated as cash flow hedging instruments: Cost of revenues $ - $ (6 ) Sales and marketing - (3 ) General and administrative - (1 ) Total loss $ - $ (10 )

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

NOTE 5: FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - Cont.

The following table presents the assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of June 30, 2021 and 2020:

June 30, 2020 Fair Value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Unaudited Description Derivative liabilities $ 26 - $ 26 - $ 26 - $ 26 -

NOTE 6: GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

A. Other Intangible Assets:

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Weighted

average

amortization

period Cost: Brand name 946 946 4.1 Customer list 2,450 2,450 2.5 Software 111 111 3 Customer relationship 728 728 7 Backlog 90 90 4,325 4,325 Accumulated amortization and impairments: Brand name 946 946 Customer list 2,450 2,450 Software 111 111 Customer relationship 698 688 Backlog 90 90 4,295 4,285 Amortized cost $ 30 $ 40

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

NOTE 6: GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET - Cont.

A. Other Intangible Assets:

Amortization expenses amounted to $10 and $41 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and for the year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

In addition, during the six month period ended June 30, 2020 the Company recognized an impairment in an amount of $517 with respect to customer relationship of the Intelligent Robotics reporting unit.

B. The changes in the carrying amount of goodwill for the period ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Goodwill Balance as of December 31, 2019 5,147 Changes during six months ended June 30, 2020 : Impairment of Goodwill (471 ) Balance as of June 30, 2020 $ 4,676

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded an Impairment of Goodwill related to the Intelligent Robotics reporting unit, in the amount of $471.

NOTE 7: LEASES

We have entered into several non-cancellable operating lease agreements for our offices and vehicles. Our leases have original lease periods expiring between 2021 and 2026. Payments due under such lease contracts include primarily fix payments. We assume renewals in our determination of the lease term. Our lease agreements do not contain any material residual value guarantees or material restrictive covenants.

The components of lease costs, lease term and discount rate are as follows:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Operating lease cost: Vehicles 111 Facilities rent 155 266 Remaining Lease Term Vehicles 0.11-2.76 years Facilities rent 0.25-5.26 years Weighted Average Discount Rate Vehicles 3.36 % Facilities rent 3.36 %

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

NOTE 7: LEASES - Cont.

The following is a schedule, by years, of maturities of operating lease liabilities as of June 30, 2021:

June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Period: The remainder of 2021 233 2022 406 2023 246 2024 126 2025 100 2026 41 Total operating lease payments 1,152 Less: imputed interest 36 Present value of lease liabilities 1,116

NOTE 8: SEGMENTS AND GEOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION

Until December 31, 2019, the Company presented two reportable segments consisting of the Intelligent Robotics and RFID Division segment and the Supply Chain Solutions segment. Commencing January 1, 2020 the Company decided to review its business operations in three reportable segments, consisting of the RFID segment, Supply Chain Solutions segment and the Intelligent Robotics segment. Previous presentation was adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

The Company's management makes financial decisions and allocates resources, based on the information it receives from its internal management system. The Company allocates resources and assesses performance for each operating segment using information about revenues and gross profit. The Company applies ASC 280, Segment Reporting.

a. Information about the operating segments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is as follows:

RFID Supply

Chain Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2021: Revenues $ 6,322 $ 9,249 $ 1,036 $ (50 ) $ 16,557 Gross profit $ 1,553 $ 1,699 $ 31 $ - $ 3,283 Allocated operating expenses $ 1,112 $ 1,148 $ 336 $ - $ 2,596 Unallocated operating expenses $ 324 Operating Income (loss) $ 441 $ 551 $ (305 ) $ - $ 363 Financial expenses and tax on income $ (99 ) Net Income $ 264

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

NOTE 8: SEGMENTS AND GEOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION - Cont.

RFID Supply

Chain Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2020: Revenues $ 5,712 $ 8,976 $ 301 $ (43 ) $ 14,946 Gross profit $ 1,467 $ 1,869 $ (779 ) $ - $ 2,557 Allocated operating expenses $ 1,006 $ 1,144 $ 329 $ - $ 2,479 Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets $ - $ - $ 988 $ - $ 988 Unallocated operating expenses $ 338 Income (loss) from operations $ 461 $ 725 $ (2,096 ) $ - $ (1,248 ) Financial expenses and tax on income $ (137 ) Net loss $ (1,385 )

b. The following presents total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 based on the location of customers:

June 30, 2021 2020 Unaudited Israel $ 12,493 $ 11,086 Far East 2,169 1,679 India 593 1,392 Europe 250 323 United States 1,052 466 $ 16,557 $ 14,946

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

NOTE 9: SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

a. On June 2021, a total of 25,399 options were exercised for the amount of $59.

b. On March 31, 2021 the Company issued 7,188 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to $27) to an officer of the Company as a Bonus, which was approved by the Board of Directors and shareholders.

c. On January 4, 2021 the Company entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 800,000 Ordinary Shares and 720,000 Warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares at a combined purchase price of $2.50 in a registered direct offering with a total gross amount of $2,000 or $1,840 net of issuance expenses. The Warrants have an exercise price of $2.75 per share, are immediately exercisable and have a five-year term.

d. Issuance of Ordinary Shares in connection with a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement:

On May 8, 2017 the Company entered into a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement ("SEDA"), with YA II PN Ltd. ("YA"), for the sale of up to $2,000 of its Ordinary Shares to YA during a four-year period beginning on March 1, 2018, the date on which the Securities and Exchange Commission first declares effective a registration statement registering the resale of the Company's Ordinary Shares by YA. For each Ordinary Share purchased under the SEDA, YA will pay 93% of the lowest daily VWAP (as defined below) of the Ordinary Shares during the three consecutive trading days, following the date of an advance notice from the Company (provided such VWAP is greater than or equal to 90% of the last closing price of the Ordinary shares at the time of delivery of the advance notice). Notwithstanding the forgoing, the notice shall not exceed $500. "VWAP" is defined as of any date, to be such date's daily dollar volume-weighted average price of the Ordinary Shares as reported by Bloomberg, LP. The Company may terminate the SEDA at any time upon prior notice to YA, as long as there are no advance notices outstanding and the Company has paid to YA all amounts then due.

In connection with the SEDA, the Company issued 67,307 ordinary shares to YA as a commitment fee. During the year 2020, the Company issued to YA 41,090 Ordinary Shares, for a total amount of $100, net of amortization of the remaining balance of the commitment fee which amounted to $77

e. On June 2020, a total of 53,451 options were exercised for the amount of $109.

f. On March 31, 2020 the Company issued 7,665 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to $12) to an officer of the Company as a Bonus, which was approved by the Board of Directors and shareholders.

g. On February 19, 2020, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ruby Tech Inc. entered into an agreement for a loan from YA in the principal amount of $600,000. The loan bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum, and is guaranteed by the Company and its subsidiary. The loan was paid in 12 monthly installments of principal and interest. The entire balance of the loan was repaid.

The Company issued to YA warrants to purchase up to 100,000 ordinary shares of the Company at an exercise price of $3.00 per ordinary share. If at the time of exercise, the ordinary shares underlying the warrants are not subject to an effective registration statement, the warrants may be exercised on a cashless basis. The warrants shall be exercisable for a period of two years from issuance. The Company paid to YA a commitment fee of $15,000.

F-16