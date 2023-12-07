UNITED STATES

For the Month of December 2023

Commission file number 001-14184

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

20 Freiman Street, Rishon LeZion, 7535825, Israel

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

B.O.S 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Adjourned to December 14, 2023

At the 2023 Annual General Meeting held today, the shareholders present, in person or by proxy, did not constitute a quorum.

According to the Company's Articles of Associations, the meeting was adjourned for one week, to the same day, time and place (i.e. Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 4 P.M. local time, at the Company's offices, 20 Freiman Street, Rishon LeZion, Israel).

The Company will continue to receive proxies from shareholders until 48 hours prior to the time of the adjourned meeting. Shareholders are urged to follow the instructions on their proxy cards and to vote their shares. All votes previously submitted will be applied towards the adjourned meeting.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.
Dated: December 7, 2023

Dated: December 7, 2023

