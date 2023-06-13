Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPM   GB00B0XLRJ79

B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC

(BPM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:37:45 2023-06-13 am EDT
352.55 GBX   +1.31%
06:38aBP Marsh & Partners annual net asset value up after Kentro stake sale
AN
02:12aEarnings Flash (BPM.L) B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS Reports FY23 EPS GBX63.60
MT
02:00aB.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BP Marsh & Partners annual net asset value up after Kentro stake sale

06/13/2023 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - BP Marsh & Partners PLC on Tuesday reported a boost in its annual net asset value and pretax profit, in a strong year for the company.

Net asset value per share for the year ended January 31 increased by 63.5 pence to 562.2p, compared to 462.7p the previous year. Overall NAV was up 14% to GB189.5 million from GBP166.6 million.

"The 14% increase in NAV reported in these results demonstrates the strength of our business model which focuses on difficult to replicate opportunities, principally in the growing insurance intermediary markets globally," said Chair Brian Marsh.

For the financial year ended January 31, the London-based investor in early stage financial services businesses reported a pretax profit of GBP27.6 million, a 42% increase from GBP19.4 million the prior year.

BP Marsh & Partners declared a total dividend of 2.78p per share, that will be paid in two instalments. The company paid an interim dividend of 1.39p per share on February 28 and is recommending a final dividend of 1.39p to be paid on July 28.

This followed the news on May 23 that BP Marsh & Partners were planning to sell its 19% stake in Kentro Capital for a cash consideration of GBP51.5 million to the US-based insurance intermediary, Brown & Brown Inc.

Kentro Capital is a London-based insurance industry investment group.

"The sale of our interest in Kentro, post year-end, for an expected GBP51.5 million validates both the strength of our long-term business model and our valuation methodology," said Chair Marsh.

Cash balance is at GBP5.2 million, down from GBP8.6 million last year; but the company said when the funds have been received from the Kentro sale these liquidity will be increased.

"BP Marsh will continue to work on producing sustained growth for the coming months and years ahead while at the same time delivering attractive returns for our shareholders," said Brian Marsh.

Shares in BP Marsh & Partners were up 2.0% at 355.00 pence in London on Tuesday.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC
06:38aBP Marsh & Partners annual net asset value up after Kentro stake sale
AN
02:12aEarnings Flash (BPM.L) B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS Reports FY23 EPS GBX63.60
MT
02:00aB.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, ..
CI
06/06BP Marsh & Partners outlines plans for proceeds of Kentro stake sale
AN
05/23BP Marsh & Partners to sell stake in Kentro Capital
AN
05/23BP Marsh & Partners to Exit Insurance Industry Investment Company in GBP52 Million Sale..
MT
05/01B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC acquired 35% stake in Verve Risk Services Limited.
CI
04/28Wells Fargo joins LendInvest GBP200 million financing
AN
02/14BP Marsh & Partners remains positive about market outlook
AN
02/06TRADING UPDATES: DeepVerge wins contract; Cora Gold plans fundraise
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24,3 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net income 2022 17,5 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net cash 2022 15,8 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,51x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 130 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 348,00 GBX
Average target price 493,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Managers and Directors
Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk Managing Director & Executive Director
Jonathan Stuart Newman Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Brian Peter Marsh Executive Chairman
Daniel John Topping Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Pankaj Bhagwanji Lakhani Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC15.61%162
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.70%102 195
UBS GROUP AG6.66%60 347
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.0.42%52 401
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.14.41%41 784
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.95%34 501
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer